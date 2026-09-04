George Kamurasi elected to succeed King Oyo

George Desmond Kamurasi, 36, has been selected by Tooro’s Royal Succession Committee to succeed King Oyo, according to journalist Andrew Mwenda, pending a formal announcement by the Babiito clan.

Tooro throne: Andrew Mwenda says George Kamurasi has been selected to succeed King Oyo.

Succession vote: Fifteen of the 18 committee members present reportedly backed Kamurasi.

Royal lineage: Kamurasi is a member of Tooro’s Babiito royal family and son of George Desmond “Jimmy” Mugenyi.

Formal announcement: The Omusuuga is expected to announce the new monarch after King Oyo’s burial.

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George Desmond Kamurasi has been selected to become the next king of Tooro, succeeding his late cousin Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, according to journalist Andrew Mwenda.

Mwenda announced on Friday, September 4, 2026, that the 21-member Royal Succession Committee had settled on the 36-year-old after a meeting in Fort Portal City.

Read the full post below:

The Royal Succession Committee of Toro Kingdom met today September 4, 2026 at a Fort Motel in Fort Portal City and selected George Desmond Kamurasi (36) as the next king of Toro.

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He succeeds his late cousin, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi 1V who died on August 26, 2027 in Texas USA. The committee, which was selected by the Royal Clan of Toro (Ababiito) on August 28th 2026, is chaired by Omusuuga Charles Akiiki Kamurasi.

Composed of 21 members, it has been meeting every day since Monday September 31. Today they met from 11am to 3pm. Out of 21 members, 18 attended today’s meeting out of whom 15 voted for George Kamurasi.

George Kamurasi is the son of George Desmond [Jimmy] Mugenyi, young brother to Patrick David Mathew Olimi Kaboyo 11. He was the second in line of succession to his brother Olimi Kaboyo 11, according to the will of their late father, His Majesty King George Rukidi iii.

This evening I have held discussions with the CDF of UDPF who is also chairman of PLU, Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba, and the CLF, Gen Kayanja Muhanga, and informed both of these developments.

Gen Keinerugaba fully endorses the choice of the Succession Committee of Toro because it is consistent with the customs, all precedents and laws of Toro on succession.

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The CDF has said that President Yoweri Museveni supports the decision of the Royal Committee on Succession. He sent a team led by a senior cabinet minister to Fort Portal.

After extensive consultations with all the key stakeholders, the committee was convinced that there is a wide consensus around the succession of Kamurasi. We now await the Omusuuga to make a formal announcement officially to the Babiito clan leaders.