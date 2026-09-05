Muhoozi extends olive branch to Frank Gashumba

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has opened the door for Frank Gashumba's return to mainstream PLU politics months after the M23 remarks controversy and his removal from the organisation's leadership.

Chief of Defence Forces and Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) chairman Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has extended an olive branch to Frank Gashumba, months after a public fallout that culminated in the businessman losing his senior position in the organisation.

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Former PLU General Secretary Daudi Kabanda revealed on Friday, September 4, 2026, that he had spoken to Gen Kainerugaba about Gashumba and that the Chief of Defence Forces wanted him back in the organisation.

“I have had a telephone conversation with our Chairman, Gen. (Muhoozi) regarding our brother (Frank Gashumba). The Chairman has no issue with Comrade Frank, and he will soon be brought back to the mainstream of PLU,” Kabanda revealed.

Gashumba’s fall out with the pressure group started around June after an old video resurfaced in which he warned that an M23-style rebellion could emerge in Uganda if grievances raised by Banyarwanda were not addressed.

“Beyond the constitutional court, we have another option. If this matter of Banyarwanda is not solved, trust me, prepare yourself for M23 in Uganda. All options are not ruled out,” Gashumba said in the old recording.

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The comments resurfaced during controversy surrounding Parliament's rejection of Victoria University vice chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga for a ministerial position.

Gashumba maintained that the recording was about three years old and had been distorted to suggest that he threatened an M23 uprising if Muganga was not approved as a minister.

Gen Kainerugaba responded to the controversy at the time and said Gashumba would have to explain himself before PLU leaders.

“On my brother @FrankGashumba threatening to start another M23 in Uganda, we shall call him and discuss his issues in the PLU Central Committee,” Gen Kainerugaba said.

Days later, Gashumba lost his position as PLU vice chairman for Buganda during a major restructuring announced by Gen Kainerugaba. He was replaced by Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

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Gashumba subsequently linked his removal to the resurfaced M23 video. He said his comments had originally addressed difficulties some Banyarwanda faced in obtaining national identity cards and passports.

He also appeared to embrace his departure from PLU leadership, saying the organisation had restricted his independence.

“The truth is PLU had caged me, because as a member, I was required to stand with every decision made by PLU. I had to be careful. But I am grateful to my boss Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the time I have spent with him and the contribution I have made towards his image. I thank him for the opportunity. Now I am freelance, with an independent mind. No more collective responsibility,” Gashumba said.