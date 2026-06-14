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Frank Gashumba to face PLU leadership over M23 threats - Gen Kainerugaba

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:16 - 14 June 2026
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Frank Gashumba and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says PLU leaders will discuss Frank Gashumba’s controversial rebel group remarks following the rejection of Dr Lawrence Muganga’s ministerial appointment.
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The Chief of Defence Forces and chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said Frank Gashumba, the PLU vice chairman for the Central Region, will be summoned by the organisation’s leadership to discuss remarks in which he appeared to threaten to start a rebel group in Uganda.

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“On my brother @FrankGashumba threatening to start another M23 in Uganda, we shall call him and discuss his issues in the PLU Central Committee,” Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the senior presidential adviser on special operations, posted on X.

“Point of information, I outrank ndugu Gashumba both in Rwanda and Eastern DRC.”

A video in which Gashumba appeared to threaten to start a rebel group surfaced after Victoria University vice chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga was rejected by Parliament’s Appointments Committee for the position of junior minister for Internal Affairs.

Dr Muganga, a close friend of Gashumba, was rejected over concerns that he held Ugandan, Rwandan and Canadian passports. Gashumba and Muganga initially claimed the rejection was due to discrimination against Banyarwanda.

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They also accused Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa of discriminating against Banyarwanda. Dr Muganga said he had worked in different parts of the world and had never experienced the treatment he allegedly received from Tayebwa.

“To this day, I cannot understand the depth of hatred he carries toward Banyarwanda. I do not have to take my word for it. Ask the other members of the Appointment Committee, including those from the Opposition side. They were there. They witnessed it.”

Three other appointed ministers also failed to take the oath after questions emerged about their citizenship status and possession of foreign passports.

Their fate remains unclear. Meanwhile, Gashumba recently said the video in question was old and was not related to recent events.

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