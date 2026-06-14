Late-night matches, friendship dilemmas dominate latest Gilbey's Hangout

Football, friendships and the challenges of balancing late-night World Cup matches with relationships dominated conversations at the latest Gilbey's Hangout in Ntinda.

Gilbey's Hangouts returned to Old Tymerz Ntinda on Friday evening, with football dominating conversations as revelers gathered to unwind after a busy week.

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With the FIFA World Cup already capturing global attention, discussions quickly shifted from casual introductions to the opening-day action, particularly South Africa's match against Mexico.

The evening began with first-time Gilbey's tasters experiencing the brand in a relaxed social setting. As conversations flowed, many shared their views on the tournament.

Several revelers jokingly identified themselves as Mexico supporters. Others playfully claimed they could not support South Africa because of its anti-migrant sentiments.

The football rivalry remained light-hearted throughout the evening, with many agreeing that such moments are part of what makes major tournaments enjoyable.

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Speaking during the event, Gilbey's Brand Manager Raymond Karama said football has a unique way of bringing people together regardless of where they come from.

"Football creates conversations that people naturally connect through. The banter, the predictions, the friendly rivalries and the shared emotions all create memorable social moments. It gives people a chance to relax, laugh and connect with others, which aligns perfectly with what Gilbey's Hangouts is all about," Karama said.

Host Ronnie McVex further fuelled the football excitement by testing revelers' World Cup knowledge through a series of trivia questions about participating teams.

The trivia sessions attracted football lovers, with winners walking away with various Gilbey's branded merchandise.

As football discussions continued, another relatable topic emerged among revelers: the timing of World Cup matches.

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Many attendees noted that some late-night kick-offs can be difficult to balance with family responsibilities and relationships, especially for couples trying to spend quality time together.

One football enthusiast humorously appealed to women to be patient with their partners during the tournament.

"We know some of these matches end very late and it can feel like football is taking all our attention. We are just asking the ladies to bear with us for a few weeks. The World Cup only comes around once in a while and after that we shall return to normal programming," he joked.

Beyond football, the evening explored another topic many attendees found relatable: friendships and valuable possessions.

The discussion centred on a common scenario in which a friend borrows a car and later gets involved in an accident or damages the vehicle.

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Some revelers argued that genuine friendships should survive material losses, while others insisted accountability remains important regardless of how close the friendship may be.

Several attendees shared personal experiences. One reveler admitted that a long-standing friendship nearly collapsed after a borrowed vehicle was damaged and disagreements emerged over repair costs.

Another attendee observed that situations involving money, property and responsibility often reveal the true strength of friendships.

Throughout the evening, new faces were visible among the crowd, with many first-time attendees quickly embracing the relaxed and interactive atmosphere that has become synonymous with Gilbey's Hangouts.