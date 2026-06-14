Gen Kainerugaba demands Shs10bn from NTV Uganda

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has demanded Shs10 billion from NTV Uganda as lawyers for Dr Kizza Besigye continue efforts to serve him court papers in a human rights case.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has demanded Shs10 billion from NTV Uganda over reports that former opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye is suing him.

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A commenter on the General’s post on X wrote: “Afande, someone you promised to hang sued you.”

Gen Kainerugaba responded: “Who is that?”

Another commenter shared a screenshot of an NTV Uganda report stating that the CDF had been given an ultimatum to file a defence and captioned it: “I saw NTV making headlines. Afande you should sue them too for writing such ridiculous nonsense.”

Gen Kainerugaba replied: “@ntvuganda is given 1 week to pay me 10 billion shillings.”

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In another post, he wrote: “@kizzabesigye1 forget about sueing me old man. You’ll get nowhere. Let’s have an arm wrestle instead. Twesange Luzira.”

The remarks come amid efforts by lawyers representing Besigye and his co-accused, Hajji Obeid Lutale, to serve court documents on Gen Kainerugaba in a human rights enforcement case.

The legal team says it has struggled to locate the CDF since a High Court order directed Gen Kainerugaba, Col Peter Ahimbisibwe, Lt Col Ephraim Byaruhanga and the Attorney General to file their defence within seven days.

Lawyer Erias Lukwago said the Attorney General was served on Friday, but the team had not yet reached the other respondents.

Another lawyer, Eron Kiiza, said attempts to serve Gen Kainerugaba at his office had failed, prompting an appeal for his WhatsApp contact.

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The petition accuses Gen Kainerugaba, military intelligence officers and the Attorney General of violating the constitutional rights of Besigye and Lutale.

Among the complaints are social media posts allegedly made by the CDF, including one that stated: “We will hang KB on Heroes’ Day. That’s the best day for him to die.”

Besigye and Lutale also accuse security agencies of abducting them from Nairobi and transferring them to Uganda unlawfully. They further challenge their initial prosecution before the General Court Martial.