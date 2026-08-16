Abitex alleges King Saha got preferential treatment from UPDF

Promoter Abitex has raised questions on how King Saha, a vocal critic of the government, received preferential treatment from the UPDF that other artists who had shows Kololo Independence Grounds did not get

Events promoter Abbey Musinguzi, has alleged that singer King Saha received preferential treatment from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) ahead of his Tondeka Ekololo Festival at Kololo Independence Grounds.

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The showrunner better known as Abitex, on Sunday added fuel to the speculation over how Saha, a vocal government critic and known sympathiser of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), secured the military-controlled venue for his concert.

Saha filled Kololo with a massive crowd on August 14, 2026, days after armed security personnel detained him during promotional activities for the show.

Abitex, who organised Ray G’s concert at the same venue a week earlier, claimed Saha received three days to prepare the grounds. He said other artistes and promoters had received less time.

“King Saha is the only musician that was given 3 days to set up. This has never happened. Even Eddy Kenzo, (who is also a presidential adviser) was never allowed such time,” Abitex said during a radio show on Beat FM.

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“At our concert (Ray G), we were given only one day during night hours. I tried to start the set up days earlier and they stopped me and almost arrested my team. We set up on Thursday night, with the show being the following day. Kenzo also got only one day.”

Abitex admitted that Saha had outdone other promoters in securing access to the venue and promised to seek an explanation from the Ministry of Defence.

“I am still trying to find out why Saha received this treatment; I am going to inquire from the ministry because I have never seen anything like this,” he said.

Abitex also questioned how Saha’s political position fitted with the access he received at Kololo.

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Saha has spoken against the government on several occasions and has publicly associated with NUP figures, including party president Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine.

The concert success, Abitex says, may not sit well with the exiled opposition leader.

King Saha's Tondeka Ekololo Festival

“I suspect that even Mr (Robert) Kyagulanyi is not happy about this,” Abitex said.

“Anybody that is truly anti-Museveni, if they are not in prison or dead, they are in exile. You cannot claim to be critical of the government and have music that is critical to the government, and get the platform to sing at Kololo.”

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He added, King Saha requested that venue, not even sure he would get it but the national army took full charge of the entire show.