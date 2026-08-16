Abba Marcus court date set; faces 3 month jail term

Abba Marcus Mayanja will appear before a Minnesota court early next week on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge that carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine if he is convicted.

Jose Chameleone’s son, Abba Marcus Mayanja, is due to appear before a Minnesota court on Monday, August 17, 2026, following his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge that could attract up to 90 days in jail if he is convicted.

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Records from the Hennepin County Sheriff show that the 20-year-old is scheduled to appear at Ridgedale at 9:30am.

Mayanja was arrested by Edina Police on August 14, 2026, and booked into custody at 1:18pm.

He faces one count described as domestic assault involving an act intended to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death.

Under Minnesota law, a person commits misdemeanor domestic assault if they intentionally cause a family or household member to fear immediate bodily harm or death, or intentionally inflict or attempt to inflict bodily harm.

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If convicted on the misdemeanor charge as it currently stands, Mayanja could face a maximum of 90 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Minnesota law sets those as the maximum penalties for a misdemeanor.

The 90-day term is the maximum possible sentence rather than an automatic punishment.

Any eventual sentence would depend on the outcome of the case and the court’s assessment if he is convicted.

Abba Marcus

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The trial process

At a first appearance, or arraignment, the court will formally inform Abba of the charge and explain their legal rights, including the right to a lawyer and, for an eligible person who cannot afford one, the right to a court-appointed public defender.

In a misdemeanor case, the accused may also be asked to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, although the court can set another date for the plea.

The judge will also consider bail and other conditions of release. Hennepin County says a judge may consider the seriousness of the allegation, the accused person’s criminal history and the likelihood that they will return to court.

Release conditions can include orders not to contact the alleged victim, restrictions on movement or residence and other measures intended to protect those involved and ensure the accused returns to court.

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Minnesota court rules also require judges to consider the safety of the alleged victim and the wider community.

Abba’s family has not publicly commented on the arrest. There are therefore no confirmed details about whether relatives have hired a lawyer, started efforts to secure his release or prepared a bail application.

Hennepin County court guidance says third parties can post bail or bond for a person in custody where the court has allowed it.

If Mayanja pleads not guilty and the matter is not resolved at the first appearance, the case would move through further pre-trial proceedings.

Prosecutors and the defence may exchange evidence, raise legal issues and discuss whether the case can be settled through a plea agreement. If no agreement is reached and the charge remains contested, the case can proceed to trial.

If he pleads guilty or is found guilty after trial, the court moves to sentencing, where a judge decides the appropriate punishment within the limits set by Minnesota law.

The arrest followed a public breakdown in Mayanja’s relationship with his pregnant girlfriend.

A screengrab from the video showing Abba Marcus and his pregnant girlfriend Angel

Hours before his arrest, Mayanja posted several messages on Instagram announcing their separation and accusing her of cheating and mistreating him.

“Finally done w this abusive ass girl,” he wrote in one post.

In another, he appeared to defend what he described as retaliation during disputes in the relationship.

“Do the womanly shi n paint me evil like I retaliate for nothing,” he wrote.

He also described himself as peaceful when unprovoked and accused his girlfriend of learning what upset him and later using it against him.

The Instagram posts do not establish what happened in the incident that led to the criminal charge, and the available court and jail information does not identify the alleged victim.

Mayanja and his girlfriend had previously attracted attention after revealing that they were expecting their first child.

The pregnancy was also expected to make Chameleone a grandfather for the first time.