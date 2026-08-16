Museveni welcomes grandson Ruhamya into UPDF officer ranks after Sandhurst

President Museveni has congratulated his grandson Ruhamya Kainerugaba and Bakyira Ruyondo after their Sandhurst graduation, saying army service gives young Ugandans a strong foundation.

Sandhurst graduation: Museveni congratulated Ruhamya Kainerugaba and Bakyira Ruyondo after completing officer training in the UK.

Military family: Ruhamya becomes the third generation of Museveni’s immediate family to pursue military service.

Youth message: Museveni encouraged young Ugandans to consider army service, saying it provides a good foundation.

UPDF career: Ruhamya joined the UPDF as a private in June 2025 before undergoing officer training at Sandhurst.

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President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated his grandson Ruhamya Kainerugaba following his graduation from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, saying military service gives young people a strong foundation.

Ruhamya, a son of the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, graduated alongside fellow Ugandan officer cadet Bakyira Ruyondo this month.

In a statement on Sunday, August 16, 2026, Museveni welcomed the two into the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officer ranks and thanked God for what he described as continued protection of Uganda.

“Now, God has blessed me with one of my grandchildren, Ruhamya, joining my big family of UPDF, having graduated, with his colleague, Bakyira, from Sandhurst recently. Congratulations Ruhamya, congratulations Bakyira,” Museveni said.

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The President, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, encouraged other young Ugandans to consider military service.

“Young Ugandans, Army service gives you good foundation. I congratulate the parents of the two young officers,” he said.

Ruhamya’s graduation extends a military tradition spanning three generations of Museveni’s immediate family. Museveni led the National Resistance Army (NRA) guerrilla war that brought him to power in 1986. His son, Gen Kainerugaba, later joined the UPDF and trained at Sandhurst before rising through the ranks to become CDF.

Earlier this year, Gen Kainerugaba shared photographs of Ruhamya undergoing training at Sandhurst and compared his son’s experience with his own training at the academy.

Ruhamya graduated alongside Ruyondo, who distinguished himself during the course by winning the International Sword, an award given to an outstanding international officer cadet.

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Sandhurst is the British Army’s officer training academy and also trains military personnel from other countries. The academy held the Commandant’s Parade for Commissioning Course 253 on August 5, 2026.

Museveni used his message to reflect on the history of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the organisations that preceded it.