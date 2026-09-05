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Serendipity Summer Splash Party adds more acts to star-studded lineup

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:54 - 05 September 2026
Serendipity Summer Splash has unveiled Slick Stuart and Roja, Selector Jay, Etania and several leading MCs for its September 13 street party headlined by Kevin Lyttle and Robbo Ranx.
Serendipity Summer Splash has unveiled Slick Stuart and Roja, Selector Jay, Etania and several leading MCs for its September 13 street party headlined by Kevin Lyttle and Robbo Ranx.
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  • Serendipity Summer Splash will take place at Guvnor Streetside on September 13, 2026.

  • Slick Stuart and Roja, Selector Jay, Etania and other Ugandan entertainers have joined the lineup.

  • Kevin Lyttle and UK-based DJ Robbo Ranx will headline the international cast.

  • Advance tickets cost Shs70,000, gate tickets Shs150,000 and tables Shs2 million.

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Serendipity Summer Splash has unveiled a strong lineup of Ugandan DJs and MCs ahead of its street party at Guvnor Streetside in Kampala on September 13, 2026.

The event will bring together some of the country's established nightlife entertainers alongside international performers Kevin Lyttle and Robbo Ranx.

DJs Slick Stuart and Roja will lead the local cast alongside Selector Jay, DJ Jose, DJ Lito and DJ Vee. Media personality Etania will also join the lineup.

Organisers have also named Izzy Da Business, Evelyn Mic, Viana Indi, Josh MC and Morgan MC among the hosts expected to keep the crowd engaged throughout the event. More acts are expected to be announced.

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The Ugandan performers will share the stage with Caribbean singer Kevin Lyttle, best known for his global dancehall hit Turn Me On.

UK-based reggae and dancehall DJ Robbo Ranx will also perform at the show, adding a Caribbean touch to a programme expected to feature dancehall, Afrobeat and urban music.

The street party is scheduled for Guvnor Streetside in Kampala's Industrial Area.

Advance tickets cost Shs70,000 through Quicket, while tickets at the entrance will cost Shs150,000. Tables are priced at Shs2 million.

The event forms part of Serendipity's push to blend international acts with Uganda's DJs, hosts and nightlife personalities in an outdoor party setting.

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