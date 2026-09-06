Ugandans mark first ‘National Bobi Wine Day’

Supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine, are marking the first “National Bobi Wine Day” on Sunday, September 6, 2026

Supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine, are marking the first “National Bobi Wine Day” on Sunday, September 6, 2026

Ugandans and NUP supporters mark the first National Bobi Wine Day in solidarity with opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi as he remains in exile.

Supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine, are marking the first “National Bobi Wine Day” on Sunday, September 6, 2026, as the opposition leader remains outside Uganda months after the disputed presidential election.

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The initiative is expected to take place on the first Sunday of every month. Organisers describe it as a grassroots show of solidarity with Kyagulanyi and the People Power movement.

NUP leaders and supporters have encouraged Ugandans to wear red T-shirts bearing Kyagulanyi’s image, share speeches, play his music and share photographs and videos online.

Activity was visible at the NUP headquarters in Makerere-Kavule on Sunday morning, where supporters turned up to buy the branded shirts.

The campaign has also spread to different constituencies, with NUP MPs and mobilisers encouraging supporters to participate.

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Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake called on supporters to wear NUP colours and turn the day red. Kalungu East MP Kiruluuta Yusuf Nkeretanyi and Rubaga North MP Abubakr Kawalya have also promoted the initiative in their constituencies.

Musician and former parliamentary contestant Nina Roz Kankunda encouraged supporters to wear the shirts, play Kyagulanyi's music and gather in solidarity. King Saha also posted a message celebrating Kyagulanyi's political leadership.

Supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine, are marking the first “National Bobi Wine Day” on Sunday, September 6, 2026

Unlike a conventional political rally, the initiative relies largely on individual participation, small gatherings and social media.

Supporters are sharing photographs and videos under hashtags including #BobiWineDay and #NationalBobiWineDay.

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Kyagulanyi has remained outside Uganda since March after spending about two months in hiding following the January 15 presidential election. He initially described his departure as temporary and promised to return after completing engagements abroad.

In April, he said he was preparing to come back, telling supporters that the final destination of his international tour would be Kampala. NUP officials also announced preparations for his return.

Five months after leaving, however, Kyagulanyi remains abroad.

In an August interview with French newspaper Le Monde, Kyagulanyi described himself as an opposition leader in exile and said threats against his life prevented his immediate return.

He has nevertheless remained politically active, meeting politicians, rights advocates and Ugandans in the diaspora as part of an international campaign challenging the conduct and outcome of the January election.

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