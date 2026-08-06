I want to popularize Muhoozi - Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine spoke out on why he amplifies Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's social media posts by reposting them, saying he wants to expose them to the international community rather than promote the army chief.

Bobi Wine says he deliberately reposts Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's X posts to expose them internationally.

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He argues the strategy helps the world see what he describes as abuses by the Ugandan government.

Bobi Wine compared the approach to efforts that exposed apartheid in South Africa.

Exiled National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has said he deliberately amplifies social media posts by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to expose them to a wider international audience.

Speaking in an interview with journalist Isaac Kaiyz Kawalya, Bobi Wine dismissed claims that he was helping boost the army chief's popularity by frequently reposting his messages on X.

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"I do not like what Museveni does, but it is important that I show it to the world. I show the world the evil that he does, because when I am the one speaking it seems that I am telling lies.

"The same applies to his son. When he posts on social media, he does not have a lot of followers like me. That is why when he posts, I come out and amplify it to the world. Then he thinks I am promoting him. I have been a star for all these years. I know what it means to have attention which is what he craves.

"It helps the citizens and those who seek our freedom to show the world that this is the evil that this person is doing.

"I want the world to see him. I want to make him popular so people can see him."

Bobi Wine compared his approach to the anti-apartheid campaign in South Africa.

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"I have mentioned before that if the crimes of the Apartheid regime were not exposed by Mandela and his people to the world, he would have continued to be seen as a terrorist."

He also claimed that international pressure had influenced United States support for Uganda.

"The US has been sending $1 billion a year, they have reduced this amount because we exposed the president."

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Bobi Wine has repeatedly reposted Gen Kainerugaba's statements on X in recent months, particularly those targeting opposition leaders, human rights activists and foreign diplomats. He has often accompanied the reposts with comments accusing the Ugandan government of repression and urging the international community to take notice.

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The NUP leader has been outside Uganda since mid-March after leaving the country following weeks in hiding after the disputed January 15, 2026, general election. He said he fled because he feared for his safety after military raids on his home and repeated public threats from Gen Kainerugaba.

Since relocating abroad, Bobi Wine has held a series of meetings in Washington with members of the US Congress and other American officials, where he has lobbied for increased pressure on President Yoweri Museveni's government over human rights, governance and democracy.