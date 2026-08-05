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VIDEOS: Kibirige, Victor Kamenyo get cozy while out together

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 20:30 - 05 August 2026
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Ruth Akorage and Kibirige
Internet personality Kibirige Wise Boy and Victor Kamenyo’s baby mama Ruth Akoragye have fuelled speculation about a possible romance after sharing intimate-looking videos.
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  • Kibirige Wise Boy and Ruth Akoragye have sparked dating rumours after sharing videos together.

  • Their meeting comes shortly after Akoragye’s public disagreement with Victor Kamenyo over co-parenting.

  • Kibirige and Akoragye appeared close in several TikTok clips.

  • The two discussed relationships, including attitudes towards women who have children or previous marriages.

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Internet personality Kibirige Wise Boy (Henrique Kibirige) and Ruth Akoragye, the estranged baby mama of singer Victor Kamenyo, have sparked dating rumours after sharing videos together.

The two were seen spending time together days after Akoragye and Kamenyo engaged in a public social media exchange over disagreements about co-parenting.

The pair later appeared to resolve their differences, with Akoragye sharing a video on TikTok confirming that they had settled their issues.

@kibirigewiseboyhe @Akoragye256 #fyp ♬ original sound - Kibirige Wise Boy He
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Kibirige, who rose to fame through his work as a professional piercer and dramatic clips shared while doing his job, has also been dealing with heartbreak after a previous relationship ended.

In one of the videos, Kibirige refers to Akoragye as “baby”, while another clip shows him touching her lips.

Akoragye is also heard complaining about Kibirige not giving her enough attention.

@akoragye256 @Kibirige Wise Boy He #fyp ♬ original sound - Queen Sheebah 👑

The two later discuss why some men struggle with women who have been married before or have children.

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Kibirige and Akoragye recently appeared together during a live TikTok session, which may have led to their meeting. However, their interactions suggested a level of closeness, with the two appearing comfortable around each other.

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