NBS TV, Next Radio social media hacked

In a security notice issued on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, the media company said the breach occurred within the previous 12 hours, affecting the accounts linked to the three brands.

Next Media has confirmed that some of its social media accounts were compromised after hackers gained unauthorised access to the platforms of NBS Television, Next Radio and AfroMobile.

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In a security notice issued on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, the media company said the breach occurred within the previous 12 hours, affecting the accounts linked to the three brands.

“Next Media confirms unauthorised access to the NBS, AfroMobile and Next Radio social media accounts within the past 12 hours,” the company said.

Next Media said it had recovered control of the AfroMobile account and removed the unauthorised posts made by the attackers.

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However, the company said NBS Television and Next Radio accounts remained under the control of the hackers at the time of the statement.

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“Posts made on these accounts during this period do not represent Next Media,” the notice read.

The company urged followers to ignore any suspicious messages or requests for personal information sent through the affected accounts.

On Wednesday, users noticed unusual activity on the NBS Television X account, including changes to the profile description. The account, which has more than two million followers, appeared to have been altered by the attackers.

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