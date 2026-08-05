How Ronald Atuhumwize built Salongo House of Shoes from Kampala streets

Ronald Atuhumwize started his business journey in Kampala’s informal trading spaces before building Salongo House of Shoes

Ronald Atuhumwize started his business journey in Kampala’s informal trading spaces before building Salongo House of Shoes

Ronald Atuhumwize turned years of street trading in Kampala into a growing footwear business by building customer trust, embracing digital platforms and staying consistent.

In Kampala’s busy trading streets, where thousands of vendors compete for customers every day, trust can be more valuable than money.

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For Ronald Atuhumwize, that trust became the foundation of Salongo House of Shoes, a footwear business that grew from a small street operation into a recognised name among shoe buyers.

Ronald’s journey did not begin with large capital, investors or family wealth. It started with small sales, long working hours and years of building relationships with customers.

Born on February 5, 1991, in Isingiro District, western Uganda, Ronald moved to Kampala with a dream of creating a better future. Like many young people who come to the capital in search of opportunities, he had ambition but limited resources.

His early years exposed him to the challenges of Uganda’s informal economy, where survival often depends on persistence, patience and the ability to adapt.

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Ronald began trading around Qualicel Bus Terminal and Nabugabo Street, areas known for their busy markets and intense competition. He sold different items before focusing on footwear, moving with his stock as he searched for customers.

The experience taught him lessons that later shaped his business. He learned how to understand customers, manage small amounts of capital and build relationships through honest transactions.

Trading on the streets came with difficulties. Bad weather affected sales, security concerns created uncertainty and changing conditions in the city often disrupted business. However, Ronald continued working and used each challenge as a lesson.

His breakthrough came when he moved his operations to the Mukwano trading area on Ben Kiwanuka Street, opposite Gazaland near the Old Taxi Park.

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The new location brought more customers but also increased competition from established traders. Instead of competing only on price, Ronald focused on quality, customer service and building long-term relationships.

He took time to explain shoe quality, sizes and durability to buyers. Customers who did not purchase immediately still received the same attention as those who bought.

That approach helped him build a loyal customer base. Some buyers returned for more shoes, while others recommended his business to friends and relatives.

Before Salongo House of Shoes became known online, Ronald had already spent years building his reputation through personal interactions.

In Kampala’s trading environment, a seller’s name can spread quickly through conversations in markets, taxis and neighbourhoods. Ronald understood that one dishonest deal could damage years of work.

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He carefully selected his stock and expanded his products to include footwear for men, women and children. The business also began serving both retail and wholesale customers.

The growth was gradual. Ronald reinvested profits into stock and focused on keeping the business running rather than chasing quick success.

A major shift came when he started using TikTok to promote his products. His videos showed new shoe arrivals, customer experiences and everyday moments from his shop.

The content attracted viewers because it showed the reality of running a business rather than polished advertisements. People began contacting Salongo House of Shoes online, including customers who had never visited the shop.

Social media expanded the business reach, but Ronald’s online success was built on the reputation he had already created offline.

Today, Salongo House of Shoes serves customers in Kampala and beyond, offering footwear for different age groups through retail and wholesale channels.

Ronald’s story reflects the journey of many Ugandan entrepreneurs who start with limited resources and grow through discipline, consistency and customer confidence.

His experience also shows how technology is changing small businesses. Platforms such as TikTok now allow traders to reach wider audiences without the cost of traditional advertising.

However, visibility alone cannot sustain a business. For Ronald, years of reliability and customer service created the foundation that allowed digital platforms to accelerate growth.

He hopes to expand the business further by improving online ordering, opening more outlets and sharing his experience with young entrepreneurs.

As Salongo House of Shoes continues to grow, Ronald faces the challenge of maintaining the values that built the brand.

The journey from selling shoes on Kampala streets to running a recognised footwear business was not achieved overnight. It came through years of small steps, one customer and one sale at a time.