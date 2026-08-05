In a video call, Zari and Tiffah spoke to the new parents as Zuchu rested in her hospital bed

In a video call, Zari and Tiffah spoke to the new parents as Zuchu rested in her hospital bed

Zari, daughter Tiffah ‘excited’ about Zuchu’s baby as Diamond turns hospital into spectacle

In a video call, Zari Hassan and daughter Tiffah celebrated Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz’s newborn daughter as the couple turned the birth into a high-profile celebrity event.

Zari Hassan and her daughter Latifah “Tiffah” Dangote have congratulated Tanzanian singer Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz after the couple welcomed their first child together.

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In a video call, Zari and Tiffah spoke to the new parents as Zuchu rested in her hospital bed with the newborn.

Zari told Zuchu that Tiffah was excited to have a baby sister because she was tired of being surrounded by boys.

“Tiffah is so excited about having a baby sister because she was tired of hanging with the boys. And I had told her I am done with this business (having more babies),” Zari said.

Zuchu responded that they could not wait for Tiffah to meet her new sister.

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Zari also commented on the baby’s appearance, saying she looked like her father, Diamond, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul.

“Mashallah! This baby looks like Baba T (Diamond Platnumz). The face and the lips. She also looks like Latiffah before. Everything, she looks like Tiffah. God bless her,” Zari said.

Zuchu and Diamond announced the arrival of their baby girl on August 2, 2026, through emotional posts on Instagram.

Zuchu and Diamond announced the arrival of their baby girl on August 2

Diamond shared hospital pictures showing him standing beside Zuchu as she held their newborn.

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“Welcome to the world, our precious little angel. You are already loved more than words can ever say!” Diamond wrote.

Zuchu described the baby as her “whole world”.

Zari Is A Real Ugandan. See How She's Fake Hyping Diamond Platnumz And Zuchu Over Their New Born Baby Gal. pic.twitter.com/WlIYu4H7ym — Tommy Lee Uganda (@TommyLeeUganda) August 4, 2026

The birth came after a difficult period for the couple, which included a public separation announcement before they reconciled. They later held a lavish baby shower and gender reveal ceremony ahead of the child’s arrival.

Diamond and Zuchu’s celebration continued inside the hospital, where Zuchu’s room was transformed into a pink-themed party space.

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The room featured balloons, flowers, a “Welcome Our Little Princess” banner, a large teddy bear and a jar for cash gifts from well-wishers.

Several visitors joined the celebrations, including fellow Wasafi artist Rayvanny, who arrived with eight flower bouquets and cash gifts.

Rayvanny joked about Diamond’s earlier request that relatives bring money instead of flowers because they had “not given birth to bees”.

Zanzibar First Lady Mariam Mwinyi also visited Zuchu in hospital and shared a moment with the new mother.

Zuchu and Diamond announced the arrival of their baby girl on August 2

The celebrations continued when the couple left the hospital on August 4, 2026.

Diamond arranged a luxury convoy led by a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, accompanied by Cadillac and Range Rover vehicles.