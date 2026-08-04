SFC reshuffles senior leadership, new commanders appointed

Lt Col Frank Murema has taken over as Commander of the 16 Service Brigade.

Lt Col Frank Murema has taken over as Commander of the 16 Service Brigade.

Lt Col Frank Murema has taken over command of the Special Force Command’s 16 Service Brigade following a series of leadership changes within the unit

Lt Col Frank Murema has taken over as Commander of the 16 Service Brigade.

Lt Col Kaawe replaced Murema as Deputy Director of Operations at SFC Headquarters.

Maj Gen Asaph Mwetise Nyakikuru urged the new leaders to prioritise teamwork and professionalism.

Lt Col Allen Atuhaire was appointed Deputy Brigade Commander.

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The Special Force Command (SFC) has conducted a series of handover and takeover ceremonies at the offices of Commander 16 Service Brigade, Deputy Director of Operations at SFC Headquarters, and Deputy Commander 16 Service Brigade following recent senior leadership changes.

The main ceremony saw Lt Col Frank Murema assume command of the 16 Service Brigade after handing over the office of Deputy Director of Operations at SFC Headquarters to Lt Col Kaawe.

Presiding over the ceremony, SFC Commander Major General Asaph Mwetise Nyakikuru described the 16 Service Brigade as the backbone of SFC’s welfare and logistical support, saying effective leadership and unity would be critical in sustaining the brigade’s contribution to operational success.

He commended the outgoing Brigade Commander, Col Tugume, for his exemplary leadership and dedication in leading one of SFC’s most demanding formations. Col Tugume has since proceeded to attend a course at the National Defence College-Uganda.

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Maj Gen Nyakikuru urged Lt Col Murema to build on the brigade’s achievements by promoting teamwork, integrity, coordination, and professionalism.

At the same function, Lt Col Allen Atuhaire was announced as the Deputy Brigade Commander.

Earlier, SFC Director of Operations Col Philip Mugizi praised Lt Col Murema for his professionalism and outstanding contribution to successful SFC operations during his tenure as Deputy Director of Operations.

He welcomed Lt Col Kaawe to his new appointment and encouraged him to embrace innovation by using emerging technologies and modern operational tactics to improve mission effectiveness.