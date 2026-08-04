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14 killed in Lwera accident as taxi rams Sino truck

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:28 - 04 August 2026
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A taxi collided with a truck carrying sand in Lwera Swamp, Kalungu District.
The crash occurred at about 11pm on August 3, 2026, at Kamunga Trading Centre along the Kampala-Masaka Highway.
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At least Fourteen people have died after a taxi collided with a truck carrying sand in Lwera Swamp, Kalungu District.

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The crash occurred at about 11pm on August 3, 2026, at Kamunga Trading Centre along the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

Kasirye Twaha, the Uganda Police Force spokesperson for Greater Masaka said the accident involved a Toyota Hiace taxi registration number UA 662AQ and a Sino truck registration number UBS 040F.

Police said all the 14 victims died at the scene and were travelling in the taxi.

A taxi collided with a truck carrying sand in Lwera Swamp, Kalungu District.
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Four other people, two from each vehicle, were injured and admitted to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

Police visited the scene and started investigations into the cause of the crash.

Efforts are also underway to trace the truck driver, who fled after the accident.

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