Advertisement

From Uganda to Canada: How MC Carol is building a home for the Ugandan diaspora

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:54 - 03 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Carol Arinaitwe, better known as MC Carol
Thousands of kilometres from home, Ugandan-born media personality Carol Arinaitwe, better known as MC Carol, has become a familiar face among Ugandans in Canada, using media, events and community initiatives to keep the diaspora connected to its roots.
Advertisement

Thousands of kilometres from home, Ugandan-born media personality Carol Arinaitwe, better known as MC Carol, has become a familiar face among Ugandans in Canada, using media, events and community initiatives to keep the diaspora connected to its roots.

Advertisement

Based in Toronto, MC Carol has established herself as a journalist, master of ceremonies, entrepreneur and community leader whose work extends beyond entertainment to community building and empowerment.

She is the founder of 256 Carol Events, a platform that celebrates Ugandan culture through events that bring together members of the diaspora, and Her Opportunity Renewed, an initiative dedicated to empowering women through mentorship, networking and personal growth.

Carol Arinaitwe, better known as MC Carol

With academic qualifications in social sciences, journalism and business administration, MC Carol has blended her professional training with a passion for storytelling, leadership and service. Her work focuses on creating opportunities for Ugandans abroad while preserving the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Advertisement

She also co-hosts the YouTube programme Manyu Bulaaya, where she shares practical information about settling in Canada, discusses opportunities available to immigrants and showcases stories that inspire Ugandans living abroad. The programme has grown into an important platform for members of the diaspora seeking guidance while maintaining a strong connection to Uganda.

Carol Arinaitwe, better known as MC Carol
Carol Arinaitwe, better known as MC Carol

As more Ugandans continue to make Canada their home, MC Carol is steadily carving out a role as one of the community’s most recognisable voices, using her platform to inform, inspire and unite Ugandans across borders.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
From Uganda to Canada: How MC Carol is building a home for the Ugandan diaspora
Lifestyle
03.08.2026
From Uganda to Canada: How MC Carol is building a home for the Ugandan diaspora
How Mummy Gadgets turned car boot business into a trusted family brand
Business
03.08.2026
How Mummy Gadgets turned car boot business into a trusted family brand
Tooro Kingdom breaks silence on King Oyo’s health
News
03.08.2026
Tooro Kingdom breaks silence on King Oyo’s health
New Irish whiskey makes Ugandan market debut
Lifestyle
03.08.2026
New Irish whiskey makes Ugandan market debut
Speedball Summer showcases Uganda’s rising streetwear talent
Lifestyle
03.08.2026
Speedball Summer showcases Uganda’s rising streetwear talent
Gen Kainerugaba appoints new SFC commander
News
03.08.2026
Gen Kainerugaba appoints new SFC commander