From Uganda to Canada: How MC Carol is building a home for the Ugandan diaspora

Thousands of kilometres from home, Ugandan-born media personality Carol Arinaitwe, better known as MC Carol, has become a familiar face among Ugandans in Canada, using media, events and community initiatives to keep the diaspora connected to its roots.

Thousands of kilometres from home, Ugandan-born media personality Carol Arinaitwe, better known as MC Carol, has become a familiar face among Ugandans in Canada, using media, events and community initiatives to keep the diaspora connected to its roots.

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Based in Toronto, MC Carol has established herself as a journalist, master of ceremonies, entrepreneur and community leader whose work extends beyond entertainment to community building and empowerment.

She is the founder of 256 Carol Events, a platform that celebrates Ugandan culture through events that bring together members of the diaspora, and Her Opportunity Renewed, an initiative dedicated to empowering women through mentorship, networking and personal growth.

With academic qualifications in social sciences, journalism and business administration, MC Carol has blended her professional training with a passion for storytelling, leadership and service. Her work focuses on creating opportunities for Ugandans abroad while preserving the country’s rich cultural heritage.

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She also co-hosts the YouTube programme Manyu Bulaaya, where she shares practical information about settling in Canada, discusses opportunities available to immigrants and showcases stories that inspire Ugandans living abroad. The programme has grown into an important platform for members of the diaspora seeking guidance while maintaining a strong connection to Uganda.

Carol Arinaitwe, better known as MC Carol