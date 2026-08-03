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Tooro Kingdom breaks silence on King Oyo’s health

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:14 - 03 August 2026
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Tooro Kingdom has dismissed reports about King Oyo’s health
Tooro Kingdom says King Oyo is in good health and abroad for official engagements and further studies
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  • Tooro Kingdom has dismissed reports about King Oyo’s health.

  • The kingdom says the Omukama is well and currently abroad.

  • He is attending official engagements and furthering his studies.

  • The kingdom has urged the public to reject rumours and rely on official sources.

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The Tooro Kingdom has dismissed reports about the health of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, saying he is well and abroad on official duties.

In a statement issued in Fort Portal on August 3, 2026, the kingdom described the reports circulating about the Omukama’s health as false and misleading.

“We wish to reassure all our people that His Majesty is in good health. He is currently abroad for official engagements and to further his studies,” the statement reads.

The kingdom urged the public to rely on information shared through its official communication channels.

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It also asked the people of Tooro and friends of the kingdom to reject what it called malicious rumours and defamatory misinformation.

“False information causes unnecessary anxiety, undermines public trust, and does not serve our people’s interests,” the kingdom said.

It pledged to provide timely and accurate information on matters of public interest.

The statement did not disclose the country where King Oyo is staying or the nature of his official engagements and studies.

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