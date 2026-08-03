Gen Kainerugaba appoints new SFC commander
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed a new acting SFC commander.
Brig Gen Asaph Mweteise Nyakikuru takes over the position.
Nyakikuru has also been granted the acting rank of major general.
He replaces Maj Gen David Mugisha, who will attend a defence course abroad.
The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Brig Gen Asaph Mweteise Nyakikuru as acting commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC).
Acting Director of Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi said Brig Gen Nyakikuru had also been granted the acting rank of major general.
The appointment and promotion take immediate effect.
Acting Maj Gen Nyakikuru replaces Maj Gen David Mugisha, who is preparing to attend a National Defence College course abroad in the coming months.
General Asaph Mweteise Nyakikuru has previously been serving as the Deputy Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC).
He assumed the position of SFC Deputy Commander in June 2024, succeeding Brigadier General Charity Bainababo. Prior to this role, he accumulated extensive operational experience within Uganda's elite units, notably serving as the Commander of the 2nd Special Force Group (2SFG) and leading SFC Commando units.
General Mweteise has overseen specialized military operations, presidential and VVIP security details, tactical planning, and personnel training within the force.