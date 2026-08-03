New Irish whiskey makes Ugandan market debut

Guests learned about the Irish whiskey through tastings and cocktail demonstrations

Guests learned about the Irish whiskey through tastings and cocktail demonstrations

Roe & Co introduced its blended Irish whiskey to Uganda through guided tastings, cocktail demonstrations and a social event at Shisa Nyama Village in Bugolobi.

Roe & Co held a brand immersion at Shisa Nyama Village in Bugolobi.

Guests learned about the Irish whiskey through tastings and cocktail demonstrations.

Brand ambassadors described Roe & Co as a balanced and versatile whiskey.

The event marked the brand’s entry into the Ugandan whiskey market.

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Guests gathered at Shisa Nyama Village in Bugolobi on Thursday evening for an introduction to Roe & Co, a blended Irish whiskey that recently entered the Ugandan market.

The event combined guided tastings, cocktail demonstrations, food, music and discussions about the different ways people can enjoy whiskey.

Brand ambassadors moved between tables and spoke directly to guests instead of relying on a formal presentation. They explained the whiskey’s history, flavour, production process and serving options.

The approach allowed guests to learn at their own pace. Some sampled the whiskey neat, while others explored it through cocktails.

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Roe & Co draws inspiration from George Roe, a major figure in Ireland’s historic whiskey industry. The brand combines that heritage with a modern focus on versatility and social experiences.

Melanie Kaita, a Reserve Brand Ambassador, said Roe & Co offers balance, richness and depth.

“Roe & Co is a beautifully balanced Irish whiskey. It brings together a rich and smooth character with a depth of flavour that makes it approachable while still offering something interesting for people who already know and enjoy whiskey,” she said.

Kaita said the selected blend and maturation process give the whiskey a rounded flavour that changes with each serving style.

“What makes Roe & Co special is that it respects the heritage of Irish whiskey while presenting it in a way that feels contemporary. It has character, but it is also versatile. You can enjoy it neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail, without losing what makes the whiskey distinctive,” she said.

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The guided tasting encouraged guests to pay attention to the whiskey’s aroma, flavour and character before taking a sip.

Brand ambassadors also demonstrated how to use Roe & Co in classic cocktails and simple drinks that consumers can prepare at home.

The cocktail demonstrations attracted strong interest. Guests watched each preparation, asked about the ingredients and learned how different mixtures could highlight different parts of the whiskey.

Steven Baguma, another Reserve Brand Ambassador, said the whiskey gives bartenders room to develop both classic and original cocktails.

“Roe & Co is a bartender’s whiskey because it is built for versatility. It has enough character to remain present in a cocktail, but it is also balanced enough to work with different ingredients without overpowering them,” Baguma said.

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He said bartenders can use the whiskey in established recipes or create drinks for different preferences.

“You can use it in familiar classics and still get a distinctive result, but it also gives bartenders the freedom to experiment and create serves that suit different tastes. Whether someone prefers something refreshing, citrus-forward or more spirit-led, Roe & Co gives you a strong foundation to work with,” he said.

The event also reflected changing consumer habits around whiskey. Some drinkers now want to know more about cocktail preparation, food pairings and the history behind different brands.

This interest gives bars and restaurants an opportunity to turn whiskey drinking into an experience centred on learning, taste and conversation.

At Shisa Nyama Village, the informal setting helped guests discover the new whiskey without the structure of a traditional masterclass.

Some chose a simple pour, while others tasted it in cocktails.

Music later replaced the tasting discussions as a DJ took control of the evening. Guests settled into a relaxed social atmosphere built around food, drinks and conversation.

The transition captured the purpose of the event: to introduce Roe & Co to Uganda in a familiar social setting.