Kireka mother scalds 4-year-old daughter with boiling water over food

The suspect, identified as Mackline Zabaki, allegedly attacked the child on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at K3 Cell in Kyambogo, Nakawa Division, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police.

Police are hunting for a woman accused of pouring boiling water on her four-year-old daughter after accusing the child of eating rice in her absence.

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The suspect, identified as Mackline Zabaki, allegedly attacked the child on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at K3 Cell in Kyambogo, Nakawa Division, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said officers at Jinja Road Police Station had opened investigations into the suspected case of child torture.

"Police at Jinja Road are actively investigating a case of child torture which occurred on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at K3 Cell, Kyambogo in Nakawa Division," Kawala said.

She said the victim is a four-year-old girl.

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"Preliminary findings indicate that the child was allegedly burnt with hot water from a kettle by her biological mother identified as Mackline Zabaki."

According to police, the suspect allegedly assaulted the child after accusing her of eating rice while she was away from home.

"It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the child after accusing her of eating rice in her absence," Kawala said.

She added that the suspect fled after the incident and remains at large.

"Efforts are underway to trace the suspect who is currently on the run," she said.

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Police condemned the incident and urged parents and caregivers to use non-violent methods when disciplining children.

"We strongly condemn all forms of child abuse and torture. We urge guardians and all caregivers to protect children and resolve disciplinary issues without resorting to violence," Kawala said.

She appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the suspect's arrest to report to the nearest police station or call the police toll-free line on 0800 122 291.