First Lady Janet Museveni to make first public appearance since falling sick

The First Lady was last seen in public on March 20, 2026, when she attended a fundraising event for the construction of a science block and lab at Seeta College. She suffered a major health crisis the following day on March 21st

First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni is expected to make her first public appearance in five months, since she fell sick.

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The First Lady will later this month attends the consecration of her daughter, Patience Rwabwogo, as a bishop.

A programme shared by Rwabwogo lists President Yoweri Museveni and the First Lady as guests of honour at the ceremony scheduled for August 23, 2026, at Covenant Hill in Maya.

The event will consecrate Rwabwogo to the episcopal office of bishop of Covenant Nations Churches in Uganda and beyond. It will also mark the 20th anniversary of Covenant Nations Church, which she founded and leads.

American evangelist Bishop Dr LaDonna Osborn will serve as the main celebrant. Nigerian cleric Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, are listed as special guests.

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Israeli worship ministers Hellen Yilma and Emanuel Roro are also expected to perform at the ceremony.

The appearance would mark Mrs Museveni’s return to public engagements after months away while recovering from an undisclosed illness.

She was last seen in public on March 20, 2026, when she attended a fundraising event for the construction of a science block and laboratory at Seeta College in Mukono District.

President Museveni with his wife Janet

Mrs Museveni later missed several major national events, including President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony at Kololo Independence Grounds on May 12. Her absence prompted concern and speculation about her health.

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President Museveni gave the first detailed public update on June 24 while marking his wife’s 78th birthday. He said she had suffered a serious health crisis on March 21 but survived through medical care and prayer.

“Sitaane, 3 months ago, on the 21st of March, 2026, launched an attack on the life of Maama. However, sitaane miscalculated,” Museveni wrote.

“God, using good doctors, saved Maama’s life and she is now recovering well.”