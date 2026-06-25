Janet Museveni breaks silence

Janet Museveni has thanked Ugandans for their prayers as Muyingo takes charge of the Education ministry in an acting capacity.

First Lady Janet Museveni has broken her silence after months away from public view, thanking Ugandans for praying for her.

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Her message came on June 25, 2026, the same day President Yoweri Museveni appointed John Chrysostom Muyingo as acting minister of Education and Sports. State House said Muyingo will serve in the role in the absence of a substantive minister.

"It's me, Janet Museveni. It is a confirmation that the God I talk about is a living God. He is not a myth, He lives!

"I must therefore thank Uganda, beginning with Mzee, who has prayed with the whole nation. I praise God for leading us to know Him. Thank you all for coming out publicly to pray for me.

"Thank you for all those continuous prayers and also for the kind birthday wishes. Thank you for letting me know just how much I am loved.”

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"Janet Museveni, who has served as Education and Sports minister since 2016, has stayed away from official duties due to ill health. Her absence also affected her vetting after President Museveni reappointed her to the same ministry."