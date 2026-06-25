House of Enowiz brings premium nightlife experience to Mbarara

House of Enowiz delivered a luxury Don Julio experience that gave Mbarara partygoers a memorable night of music and celebration.

Mbarara people got a taste of luxury as the House of Enowiz party brought a tequila fusion experience to the city on June 20, 2026.

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Partygoers turned up for a lavish affair at Acacia Inn, with Don Julio and its 1942 expression, alongside influencer-turned-star DJ Spinny, at the centre of the experience.

The party did not disappoint. Hosted by DJ Enock Nyende, also known as DJ Enowiz, and DKevents, in partnership with global luxury tequila brand Don Julio, the event gave Mbarara an experience attendees will not forget anytime soon.

The Don Julio experience came in every form promised and more. Guests enjoyed bottle service, perfect serves, cocktails and shots. The Don Julio 1942 bottles stole the show, arriving tableside with full theatrical flair. Sparklers led the procession and built excitement before a single pour reached the glass.

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