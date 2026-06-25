Advertisement

House of Enowiz brings premium nightlife experience to Mbarara

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:40 - 25 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
DJ Enowiz and DJ Spinny headlined the event at Acacia Inn
House of Enowiz delivered a luxury Don Julio experience that gave Mbarara partygoers a memorable night of music and celebration.
Advertisement

Mbarara people got a taste of luxury as the House of Enowiz party brought a tequila fusion experience to the city on June 20, 2026.

Advertisement

Partygoers turned up for a lavish affair at Acacia Inn, with Don Julio and its 1942 expression, alongside influencer-turned-star DJ Spinny, at the centre of the experience.

The party did not disappoint. Hosted by DJ Enock Nyende, also known as DJ Enowiz, and DKevents, in partnership with global luxury tequila brand Don Julio, the event gave Mbarara an experience attendees will not forget anytime soon.

The Don Julio experience came in every form promised and more. Guests enjoyed bottle service, perfect serves, cocktails and shots. The Don Julio 1942 bottles stole the show, arriving tableside with full theatrical flair. Sparklers led the procession and built excitement before a single pour reached the glass.

Advertisement

DJ Spinny lived up to his billing, while DJ Enowiz did his hometown proud. Before their performances, some of Mbarara's top DJs delivered a lively mix that set the tone for the night.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Absa named green financial institution of the year
Business
25.06.2026
Absa named green financial institution of the year
Speaker Thomas Tayebwa questions Kafeero DNA results
Entertainment
25.06.2026
Speaker Thomas Tayebwa questions Kafeero DNA results
Janet Museveni breaks silence
World
25.06.2026
Janet Museveni breaks silence
House of Enowiz brings premium nightlife experience to Mbarara
Lifestyle
25.06.2026
House of Enowiz brings premium nightlife experience to Mbarara
Hello Mr. Right ends with new couples finding love
Lifestyle
25.06.2026
Hello Mr. Right ends with new couples finding love
Top-level football reaches the decisive stage of the group phase: 1xBet presents the key clashes of Matchday 3 at the World Championship
Sports
25.06.2026
Top-level football reaches the decisive stage of the group phase: 1xBet presents the key clashes of Matchday 3 at the World Championship