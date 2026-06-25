Hello Mr. Right ends with new couples finding love

Hello Mr. Right has ended its third season with new couples finding love, while viewers now vote for their favourite pair ahead of the June 28 reunion

After 12 weeks of twists, turns and drama, Uganda's hit dating reality show Hello Mr. Right has come to a close. True to form, the finale saw new couples leave the show together, proving that, for some, the search for love had finally paid off.

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Powered by V&A Sherry, Season Three premiered on March 15, 2026, and aired every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Makula Kika TV. Over the weeks, it delivered what fans had come to expect: fun, drama, excitement and the spice of love. Every choice, reaction and connection felt real, keeping viewers engaged.

The finale offered one last, unfiltered look at the game of love, the rejections, the small humiliations and the challenges contestants faced in their search for "the one".

Among them was a contestant known as Mr. Right, who goes by "Son of Mr. Money" on social media. While the ladies admired his looks, his remarks drew criticism. When contestant Success modelled for him and turned to walk back to her stand, Mr. Right leaned over to hosts Zahara and Mr. Henrie and remarked, "nga alina akabaliga." Success responded: "You don't have any sense, based on what you're saying."

Not every story ended in rejection. Contestant Prossy finished the season on a high note after finding her own Mr. Right.

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For Henry Kibalama, from Bukunja, the journey was anything but smooth, but the outcome made it worthwhile.

"I'm glad I found a woman for me on the show," he said. "My journey to finding love hasn't been easy. I knocked on doors here and there, but I'm glad I found a lady my family will be impressed with, and who will finally let them call me a real man."

UBL Community Manager Rochart Kaweesa shared in the celebrations.

"Nothing feels better than being loved and chosen back," he said. "We're happy for everyone who walked away together this season. It's moments like these that make us proud to partner with a show like this — and we hope next season will be even bigger and better."

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The episode, the last before the reunion special on June 28, 2026, aired on Sunday, June 21, 2026, bringing to a close a season filled with new connections, unexpected turns and relationships that could outlast the cameras.