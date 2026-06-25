Interswitch, Hamilton Telecom partner to expand Paxtel airtime, data access across Uganda

Interswitch Uganda and Hamilton Telecom have partnered to allow Paxtel customers to buy airtime and data through more than 21,000 Quickteller agents across Uganda.

Interswitch Uganda has partnered with Hamilton Telecom to expand access to Paxtel services.

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Paxtel users can now buy airtime and data from more than 21,000 Quickteller locations.

The companies say the partnership will improve convenience and support underserved communities.

The collaboration aims to boost digital inclusion and customer experience across Uganda.

Interswitch Uganda has announced a partnership with Hamilton Telecom to expand access to Paxtel airtime and data services through the Quickteller agent network.

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The partnership will allow Paxtel customers to buy airtime and data bundles from more than 21,000 Quickteller locations across Uganda.

The companies said the move will bring telecom services closer to homes, businesses and underserved communities.

Quickteller, a flagship product of Interswitch, offers digital financial services such as bill payments, mobile money transactions and agency banking. It operates one of Uganda’s largest agent networks and connects users to hundreds of billers.

Under the partnership, customers will access Paxtel services through Quickteller agents. This will reduce the need to travel long distances to buy airtime or data.

Yusuf Lule, the Country Head of Finance and Supply Chain at Interswitch Uganda, said the partnership fits into the company’s plan to make digital services easier to access.

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“At Interswitch, we remain committed to delivering convenient and accessible digital payment and financial solutions that meet the everyday needs of Ugandans. By integrating Paxtel services onto the Quickteller platform, we are extending the reach of essential telecommunications services through our extensive agent network and making it easier for more customers to stay connected wherever they are,” he said.

Hamilton Telecom Chief Executive Officer Otaremwa Otuhumurize said the partnership will improve access and convenience for Paxtel customers across the country.

“This partnership represents an important milestone in enhancing accessibility and convenience for Paxtel customers across Uganda. By leveraging Quickteller’s extensive agent network, we are bringing telecom and digital services closer to communities while strengthening our mission of driving affordable connectivity, financial inclusion, and ecosystem digitization. We believe this collaboration will significantly accelerate access to Paxtel products and improve customer experience nationwide,” he said.

Hamilton Telecom CEO- Otaremwa Otuhumurize

The two companies said the partnership will support digital inclusion by combining Quickteller’s wide agent network with Paxtel’s telecommunications services.

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They said the collaboration will increase the number of recharge points for Paxtel users and support wider access to digital services across Uganda.

Interswitch is a technology-driven company that focuses on digital payments in Uganda and other African markets. It provides payment processing, switching and other digital transaction services.