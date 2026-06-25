Trust: The foundation of sustainable business success

In Uganda, businesses drive growth, create jobs and expand opportunity. At the same time, they face rising expectations. Customers increasingly seek brands they trust. Employees want purpose and values.

By Kirunda Magoola

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Today, business success is measured not just by what we achieve, but by how we achieve it.

In Uganda, businesses drive growth, create jobs and expand opportunity. At the same time, they face rising expectations. Customers increasingly seek brands they trust. Employees want purpose and values. Regulators expect accountability, and communities expect businesses to make positive contributions.

This shift is redefining how we define success.

While innovation, technology, capital and scale remain important, the organisations that consistently build trust, navigate complexity and sustain performance over time are those that remain firmly committed to doing business the right way.

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It takes years to build a reputation and only moments to lose it. In a world of instant information and heightened expectations, trust is one of the most valuable and fragile assets an organisation can have.

At Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, doing business the right way goes beyond compliance. It is about how we make decisions, manage risk, and treat people and the environment. It means acting with integrity, complying with the law, protecting our people, and being accountable for the impact we create. It also means recognising that how results are achieved matters just as much as the results themselves.

For consumer-facing businesses, trust is built through daily experiences. Every product represents a promise of quality, safety and consistency. Systems and standards ensure reliability at every stage. Customers may not see these processes, but they feel the confidence they create with every purchase.

Responsible business strengthens the relationships that enable growth. It builds partnerships with governments and regulators, supports national development priorities, and creates value beyond financial performance. In a dynamic and evolving economy, these relationships are critical to long-term success.

This approach also strengthens organisations from within. Today’s professionals want to work for companies that are values-led, purpose-driven, and trusted. Governance, integrity and ethical leadership are now essential to attracting and retaining talent.

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At Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, doing business the right way is part of how we operate every day. It is reflected in our compliance culture, quality standards, environmental stewardship, workplace safety and stakeholder engagement. It shapes our decisions, our approach to risk management and our contributions to the communities we serve.

As Uganda grows, the private sector will play a critical role in unlocking opportunity and driving inclusive development. This calls for organisations that are not only high performing, but trusted, responsible, and resilient.

Ultimately, organisations succeed by earning trust through consistent action. By embedding integrity, accountability, and responsibility into our operations, we strengthen our business, our partnerships, and our contribution to society.

This is what it means to do business the right way. It is the true measure of lasting success.

Kirunda Magoola is the Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda

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