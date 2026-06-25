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Ask for more, softly: a young woman’s guide to salary negotiation

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 14:53 - 25 June 2026
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Many young women fear sounding greedy, difficult or ungrateful when they ask for more money.
Salary negotiation is not rude. It is part of work. A higher starting salary can affect your savings, future raises and career confidence.
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Many young women fear sounding greedy, difficult or ungrateful when they ask for more money.

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But salary negotiation is not rude. It is part of work. A higher starting salary can affect your savings, future raises and career confidence.

Prepare before the conversation

Do not guess your worth. Research what similar roles pay. Look at the job duties, company size and your experience.

Set three figures: your dream salary, your fair target and the lowest offer you can accept.

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Use BMU’s polite but firm script

Say:

“Thank you for the offer. I am excited about the role and the value I can bring. Based on the responsibilities and market range, I was expecting Shs X to Shs Y. Is there room to review the offer?

This sounds calm, respectful and clear.

Do not rush to accept

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If the offer feels low, pause.

Say:

“Thank you for the offer. I would like some time to review the full package and come back with a response.”

Negotiate more than salary

If they cannot raise the pay, ask for transport, medical cover, airtime, lunch allowance, training or a salary review after three months.

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Say:

“If the salary cannot be adjusted now, could we agree on a salary review after three months based on performance?”

Remember your value

Do not apologise for asking. Do not overexplain your personal problems. Focus on your skills and what you will deliver.

Being soft does not mean accepting less. It means asking with grace, facts and confidence.

Remember to check out Careerhub.pulse.ug to find job and internship opportunities, and also be able get actionable information on career growth 

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