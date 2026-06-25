Speaker Thomas Tayebwa questions Kafeero DNA results

Mr Paulo Kafeero, who many thought would be among the confirmed sons, owing to his stunning resemblance to the late singer, only to end up among those ruled out.

Mr Paulo Kafeero, who many thought would be among the confirmed sons, owing to his stunning resemblance to the late singer, only to end up among those ruled out.

Members of the public, who followed the release keenly, were stunned to learn that even some of the children who appeared to be a spitting image of the late Kafeero were spitted out by the NDA tests.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa on Thursday joined a section of Ugandans who were left skeptical about the DNA results to determine the paternity of over two dozen people who claimed to be fathered by the late Kadongo Kamu legend Paul Kafeero.

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The results released at the Police Headquarters in Naguru, revealed that only four out of 25 people were confirmed to be biological children of the deceased musician.

Members of the public, who followed the release keenly, were stunned to learn that even some of the children who appeared to be a spitting image of the late Kafeero were spitted out by the NDA tests.

One of these was Mr Paulo Kafeero, who many thought would be among the confirmed sons, owing to his stunning resemblance to the late singer, only to end up among those ruled out.

Commenting on this, Speaker Tayebwa said the DNA outcome was difficult to believe

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Tayebwa said while he trusted the science behind the test, he questioned how Paulo could have been ruled out.

"I do not doubt science but if this gentleman is not Paul Kafeero’s son then we might need to do DNA of our parents when they’re still alive. Cheeiiiii!!!!" Tayebwa wrote, while tagging Minister of Local Government Balaam Barugahara.

Tayebwa accompanied the post with side-by-side photographs of Paulo Kafeero and the late singer, highlighting the physical similarities that have fuelled public debate since the DNA findings were released.

The results, announced by officials from the Government Analytical Laboratory and the Uganda Police Forensic Services Laboratory at the Uganda Police Headquarters in Naguru, confirmed that only four of the 25 people tested were Paul Kafeero's biological children.

The findings stunned many Ugandans, with social media users expressing disbelief because of Paulo's close resemblance to the late musician.

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Thomas Tayebwa

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Paulo said he "felt betrayed" and questioned the credibility of the findings, adding that he did not believe the results were genuine.

The four people confirmed as Paul Kafeero's biological children are Thomas Kafeero, Simon Peter Kafeero, Benedicto Kafeero and Elizabeth Nagawa.

The DNA exercise followed a court order authorising the exhumation of Kafeero's remains. Forensic experts collected samples from his femoral bones, jaw, skull and hair before comparing them with samples submitted by people claiming to be his children.