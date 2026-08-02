In pictures: Mitchelle Daka crowned first Miss Universe Uganda

The 29-year-old model and entrepreneur beat 14 other finalists to become Uganda’s first representative in the Miss Universe system. She will carry the national flag at the international competition later this year.

Mitchelle Daka has made history after winning the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda crown at a grand finale held on Saturday night at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

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The 29-year-old model and entrepreneur from Budaka district beat 14 other finalists to become Uganda’s first representative in the Miss Universe system.

Mitchelle Daka was crowned the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda

She will carry the national flag at the international competition later this year.

The competition, organised by Joram Model Management, started with about 25 contestants before organisers reduced the field to 15 finalists from different parts of the country.

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Daka also won the Multimedia Queen

Daka also won the Multimedia Queen of the Journey Award for her online engagement during the competition.

She is a fashion model, podcaster, content creator and fitness enthusiast. Her advocacy focuses on mental health, emotional awareness and helping people build resilience.

Daka has linked her campaign to personal experiences, including the loss of her close friend, Karabo Mokoena, who was murdered in South Africa.

Daka with runner-up Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio

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She has since supported initiatives that promote emotional awareness and safer communities.

The new queen walked off with a grand prize of Shs 24million and a car.

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio

Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio from Kole district finished as first runner-up. The 19-year-old also won the People’s Choice Award after attracting strong public support during online voting.

Bridget Katungi from Kazo district emerged as second runner-up, while Sureyah Umeimah from Jinja and Jemima Mpoza from Wakiso finished as third and fourth runners-up, respectively.

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Aromorach Teopista

Aromorach Teopista from Pakwach district received the Miss Universe Uganda Super Model 2026 award for her performance on the runway.

The finalists competed in cultural wear, swimwear, evening wear and question-and-answer sessions. The ceremony also featured performances from several Ugandan and regional musicians.

The competition ran under the theme “Beyond the Crown

The competition ran under the theme “Beyond the Crown”, with organisers placing emphasis on leadership, advocacy, confidence and community service.

National director Joram Muzira Job said the pageant sought to build a platform through which young women could pursue purpose and leave a lasting impact.

The competition ran under the theme “Beyond the Crown

Daka received a Toyota Wish as part of her prize package. Her victory opens a new chapter for Uganda, which will take part in the global Miss Universe competition for the first time.

The competition ran under the theme “Beyond the Crown