Ssemujju Nganda speaks out on selling Bukasa home

Exiled opposition politician Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has spoken out on reports that he was selling his Bukasa home, stating that if it came to permanently leaving Uganda, he would not be the first.

Exiled opposition politician Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has openned up reports that he is selling his Bukasa home to permanently leave Uganda.

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The former Kira Municipality legislator shrugged off the concerns, stating that the country's worsening political situation is far more important than speculation about his property.

Speaking in a video message from exile, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) secretary general said he was pained by what he described as a deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

He cited the recent collapse of Dr Kizza Besigye in court, the reported poor health of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, the emergence of a video appearing to show detained opposition activist Sam Mugumya in frail condition, and the disappearance and subsequent reappearance of former Butambala MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi after 19 days.

Ssemujju said he was surprised that, amid such developments, some people were more concerned about claims that he had put his home up for sale.

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“This is where we are as a nation. And yet while I still struggle with this pain, someone calls me to ask if it is true that I am selling my home, to permanently leave the country. As if a home is more important than the lives of people who are in prison,” he said.

Nganda however, clarified that his house is currently on the market.

“Okay, if it pleases anyone, I am not actually selling my home; but that is not important because I am not sleeping in it right now,” Ssemujju said.

Reports circulating online in recent days have claimed that Ssemujju had instructed property dealers to sell his Bukasa residence and other properties as he prepared to settle abroad.

The reports, largely originating from online publications citing anonymous sources, also claimed that Ssemujju was selling a commercial building in Bweyogerere that he previously acquired from the family of former CBS radio presenter Tamale Konde (who relocated to the United States)

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Ssemujju noted that if it came to permanently leaving Uganda he would not be the first, as many Ugandan politicians, including those currently in opposition and in government, have also lived or acquired citizenship abroad.

“Running will not be our portion alone. My brother Kyagulanyi also fled his home. He built it to stay in it but he left and he is now in America,” he said.

“You know that Shartsi Kutesa, the daughter of Sam Kutesa, left and went to the US to look for citizenship, and yet her brother-in-law Muhoozi Kainerugaba is all powerful and deems himself a life-giving angel.

“Adonia Ayebare, the newly appointed minister, also has American citizenship. Dr Muganga is a Canadian citizen.

“We are therefore not the first people to live outside the country.”

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Vows to continue political struggle

Ssemujju said those currently in power could one day also be forced into exile.

“Even those who have decided to ruin our country, their time will come to run away. We shall meet them on flights fleeing some day,” he said.

He urged Ugandans to continue demanding change.

“I therefore urge all of you Ugandans to carry on fighting for our country. I will do the same in whichever way I can, wherever I am, whether I manage to return or stay here in the neighbouring country.

“I will do what I can to see that our country heals. The rest, God will have mercy on us.”

Ssemujju left Uganda in June after travelling to Mecca for Umrah, days after Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba publicly suggested that he and Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi could be the next opposition figures targeted following the arrest of Erias Lukwago.