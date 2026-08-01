Pearl of Africa Fight Night debuts next weekend, promises sport, luxury blend

Pearl of Africa Fight Night will debut in Kampala on August 8, combining professional boxing with luxury hospitality, dining and live entertainment.

Kampala is set to host a new kind of sporting event next week as Pearl of Africa Fight Night combines professional boxing with fine dining, live entertainment and premium hospitality.

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The inaugural event will take place on August 8, 2026, at Fairway Hotel Kampala, where the hotel's gardens will be converted into an open-air boxing arena for what organisers describe as a fusion of sport and lifestyle.

The fight card will be headlined by Ugandan professional boxer Fazil Juma, who returns home for his much-anticipated homecoming bout. Rising boxing talent Isaac Zebra will also feature alongside several other professional fighters expected to compete during the evening.

Unlike traditional boxing promotions, Pearl of Africa Fight Night aims to offer guests a complete entertainment experience beyond the action inside the ring.

Isaac Zebra

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The event will feature live DJs, gourmet dining, signature cocktails, luxury VIP hospitality, celebrity appearances and international-standard production designed to mirror major fight nights hosted in destinations such as Las Vegas, Dubai and South Africa.

"We wanted to create something Uganda has never seen before," the organisers said. "This is more than a boxing event; it's where sport, entertainment, and lifestyle come together."

Organisers expect the event to attract corporate executives, business leaders, diplomats, celebrities, sports personalities, influencers and boxing fans, positioning it as both a social gathering and a sporting showcase.

Guests opting for VIP hospitality will enjoy premium tables overlooking the ring while entertainment continues throughout the evening.

Early Bird tickets are selling for Shs50,000, while Standard tickets cost Shs100,000. VIP tables seating eight people are available at Shs2.5 million.

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