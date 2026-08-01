Irene Ntale talks ‘unexpected bonus’ after fibroids surgery, uplifts other women

Irene Ntale says she is recovering well after surgery to remove 30 fibroids, using her experience to encourage other women while celebrating her new look.

Singer Irene Ntale has shared an update on her recovery after undergoing surgery to remove 30 fibroids, saying she is healing well and hoping her experience encourages other women facing the same condition.

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Ntale had recently revealed her surgery in a comment on another woman's social media post. She disclosed that doctors removed 30 fibroids through a vertical incision during an operation in Uganda.

The revelation sparked an outpouring of support from fans, who flooded her with messages wishing her a quick recovery.

Irene Ntale

It also prompted reflection among some bloggers and media personalities who had repeatedly questioned the singer about when she planned to have her first child following her recent marriage.

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On Saturday, Ntale addressed the attention the comment had received, saying she had never intended for her health journey to become public so soon.

"Firstly, God is Amazing. Over the past few days, I've seen that a comment I left under another woman's post was picked up by several blogs and turned into news," she wrote.

"Truthfully, I had hoped to share this part of my life in my own time and in my own way. But perhaps this is simply how the story was meant to begin."

Irene Ntale

She explained that she left the comment to encourage another woman preparing for fibroid surgery.

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"I left that comment for one reason only: to encourage a woman who was preparing for fibroid surgery. Having recently walked that road myself, I simply wanted her to know she wasn't alone."

Ntale thanked God for the successful operation and said her recovery is progressing well.

"By God's grace, my surgery was successful, and I'm grateful to be healing a little more each day."

"Until then, if these few words have given even one woman facing fibroids the courage to seek help, ask questions, or hold on to hope, then I'm grateful."

The singer also thanked fans for their support, kindness, and messages of love.

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Irene Ntale

On the other hand, the songstress celebrated her new look as one unexpected benefit of the surgery.

"A flat tummy was the unexpected bonus that came with the surgery, and I'm certainly not complaining," she wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself.

Her earlier comment had revealed that doctors removed 30 fibroids during surgery about four weeks ago.