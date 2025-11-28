Irene Ntale: Why I don't invest money in men I'm in love with

Singer Irene Ntale says she never invests money in men because she believes it undermines their responsibility and often leads to troubled relationships.

Singer Irene Ntale has opened up about her approach to love, making it clear that she never puts her money into a man just to keep a relationship going.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ntale said she does not believe in financially supporting a man she is romantically involved with.

She noted that many women who later complain about failed relationships often point to this as the beginning of their problems.

“I don’t agree with any woman who invests her money in a man for a relationship. That is a no, no, no for me,” she said.

Ntale argued that when a woman takes on the financial burden, it can weaken a man’s sense of responsibility.

She added that while gender roles continue to evolve, they still play a key part in keeping relationships stable.

In her view, a man should provide, while a woman should respect and build the home. Once those roles shift, she said, cracks start to show.

“Whenever you give money to a man, you’re stripping him of his responsibility and manhood. I have never seen such relationships end well,” she added.

