Irene Ntale: Why I don't invest money in men I'm in love with
Singer Irene Ntale has opened up about her approach to love, making it clear that she never puts her money into a man just to keep a relationship going.
Speaking in a recent interview, Ntale said she does not believe in financially supporting a man she is romantically involved with.
She noted that many women who later complain about failed relationships often point to this as the beginning of their problems.
“I don’t agree with any woman who invests her money in a man for a relationship. That is a no, no, no for me,” she said.
Ntale argued that when a woman takes on the financial burden, it can weaken a man’s sense of responsibility.
She added that while gender roles continue to evolve, they still play a key part in keeping relationships stable.
In her view, a man should provide, while a woman should respect and build the home. Once those roles shift, she said, cracks start to show.
“Whenever you give money to a man, you’re stripping him of his responsibility and manhood. I have never seen such relationships end well,” she added.
Her comments have since stirred debate, with some people agreeing with her traditional outlook, while others insist that healthy modern relationships rely on teamwork and shared financial responsibilities.