VIDEO: Bad Black, Senga Acid react to Canary, Sasha bombshell
Internet personalities Bad Black and Senga Acid took to TikTok to react to the bombshell about the breakup of Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson’s marriage.
Mugume and Ferguson used social media to reveal the troubling events that led to the end of their relationship.
Both accused each other of domestic violence.
Sasha strikes again. pic.twitter.com/6uTMEJ2P9D— Exclusive.Bizz (@Exclusive_Bizz) November 27, 2025
Ferguson, who raised the claims first, responded to Canary’s defence: "If I was the one beating you, why didn't I stay and beat you properly so that you learn how they handle a pregnant woman!"
Reacting to the saga, Bad Black sided with Canary, saying Ferguson was always flying out of the country and was definitely cheating on him.
Senga Acid said she could not take sides on the abuse claims, but suggested Ferguson may have triggered Canary.