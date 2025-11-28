Advertisement

VIDEO: Bad Black, Senga Acid react to Canary, Sasha bombshell

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 03:55 - 28 November 2025
Bad Black
Bad Black and Senga Acid reacted on TikTok to Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson’s breakup, with Bad Black siding with Canary and Senga Acid suggesting Sasha may have triggered the conflict.
Internet personalities Bad Black and Senga Acid took to TikTok to react to the bombshell about the breakup of Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson’s marriage.

Mugume and Ferguson used social media to reveal the troubling events that led to the end of their relationship.

Both accused each other of domestic violence.

Ferguson, who raised the claims first, responded to Canary’s defence: "If I was the one beating you, why didn't I stay and beat you properly so that you learn how they handle a pregnant woman!"

Sasha Ferguson when she was pregnant

Reacting to the saga, Bad Black sided with Canary, saying Ferguson was always flying out of the country and was definitely cheating on him.

@rozelnetworth #rozelnetworth #rayg #applethewinner #tiktokuganda #fyp ♬ original sound - Rozel Networth

Senga Acid said she could not take sides on the abuse claims, but suggested Ferguson may have triggered Canary.

@gishuwifey1 #hisgishuwifey ♬ original sound - Gishuwifey1
