SCREENSHOTS: Sasha Ferguson opens up on abuse, split from Canary Mugume

Sasha Ferguson has confirmed that she left her marriage to Canary Mugume after enduring domestic violence and receiving no support because his public image had to be protected.

Sasha Ferguson has confirmed that she ended her marriage to NBS TV news anchor Canary Mugume.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She revealed the news in a series of Instagram stories after months of speculation that their marriage was on the rocks.

Ferguson said she suffered domestic violence during the marriage and could not get help from family and friends because Mugume’s image had to be protected.

She added that she decided to leave in January of this year after losing her father

Advertisement

Advertisement

Below is the information she shared on Instagram in a series of stories.

"Those days every inner person I ran to seeking for help told me to sssshhh because someone else’s image would be more at stake than my life. Yes, it was also normalised that women go through these things everyday (oh my! I was so alone). I was always the villain in a well-crafted story.

"At some point after a serious beating… a statement was made: 'People love me, no one is going to believe you.' That’s when I knew I was on my own and the only one fighting to protect the children.

"Whenever you stand your ground against violence, expect a lot… starting over isn’t easy but a must when the situation becomes life-threatening. Having lost my father in January, I also had to start life from zero with just me, my children, our clothes and a few pink little things (I traded everything else for peace even though most of it was mine).

"I had to rebuild life from scratch and because I 'rebelled', the entire controlling system turned against me up to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"To those that keep on mentioning the father of my children on my posts and inbox, I do request for that to stop in order to make my parenting/healing easier for the sake of my children and also avoid opening fresh wounds. (I am doing my best as a mother to play both roles).

"We are both on different life journeys at the moment and I request for that to be respected. Also please don’t judge him because he is only human. We all are. No one is a saint from heaven.

"There are things you look back to and truly thank God. I will never forget days like this one that required me to cover bruises with make up, eye drops to clear blood stains in the eyes while heavily pregnant.

"My prayers go out to all women/mothers that are tied down to any form of abuse at the expense of their lives with the fear of “how will it look like to the public”. Your life matters and your children need to grow up in a healthy environment.

"Know that God is in control, may he give you the courage and strength to navigate through it. #saynotodomesticviolence #saynotoalcoholabuse"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sasha Ferguson with her son

Just two days ago, she denied rumours that Canary Mugume requested a DNA test for their second child, Cairo, clarifying that no such test was ever needed and the rumours were part of a false cover-up.