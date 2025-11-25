Sasha Ferguson breaks silence on DNA test rumours about second with Canary

Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson and overlay of his post on X when the son was born.

Sasha Ferguson has denied rumours that her husband, Canary Mugume, requested a DNA test for their second child, Cairo, clarifying that no such test was ever needed and the rumours were part of a false cover-up.

In a post on her social media, Ferguson, who married Mugume in 2021, clarified that no DNA test was ever needed for their son.

She also suggested the false rumours were created as a cover-up for something unrelated.

Ferguson stated, "This post is to set 1 thing straight that has been making rounds since last year about my son @cairomugume. No DNA was ever made on him or any doubts raised internally. All those are false rumors that were fueled on an innocent soul as a way of damage control about the realmatter blinded to most of you because it’s safer to play that card. May no one ever face the pain of having their child used in playing a dirty game. (Both my children have 1 father)"

The couple, who welcomed Cairo Mugume in November 2024, had previously faced media speculation about their relationship being on the rocks.

However, Ferguson later reassured fans, saying her husband wouldn’t let her be single. Their first child was born in February 2023.

The couple married on September 18, 2021, at Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga. Their wedding, reportedly costing Shs 400 million, was attended by several high-profile figures.

Ferguson and Mugume met in 2013 when he came to apply for a job at WBS TV, where she worked at the time.

