Lawyer who represented Sasha in court says Canary is lying about wife

A lawyer named Roger Mugabi who says he represented Sasha Ferguson in her child custody case with Canary Mugume, has accused Mugume of lying.

Mugume, while defending himself against Ferguson’s allegations, said he won a child custody case but authorities have never allowed him to live with his two sons.

He said he has only seen them once in 10 months. He also denied abusing Ferguson, claiming she was the one who abused him due to anger issues.

Mugume added that he has been sending money to support his sons and has proof.

However, Mugabi shared a different version of events, although many people on X do not agree with him.

Mugabi posted on X: "Canary you lying bastard. I represented your traumatized wife, as her lawyer, in that custody application and your application was dismissed. Even the magistrate was shocked by the gruesome images of your battered, bleeding wife. Just say chwi and I will, (with her consent) post the images, court order and court pleadings here. Just repent and do better. Don’t try to spin this."

Screengrab of Mugabi's post

Mugume had earlier posted: "There’s been an attempt to label me an abuser and an irresponsible father. On being accused of being an abuser: I normally choose silence, but there are narratives that must be corrected. So allow me say this; I am part of the unreported statistics of men who experience domestic violence from partners with uncontrolled anger issues. But because ‘we are men in a corporate world,’ we stay silent, show up every day. I restrained myself immensely despite all provocations and assaults. But society will, of course, believe the female gender.

"I have evidence of myself bleeding after being assaulted. All my closest friends, family know this. On being accused of being an irresponsible father: Despite having only seen my children ONCE in the last ten months, I have never stopped sending money monthly, a figure that wasn’t decided by me, but by my accuser. There is evidence of this: messages saying “thank you” and receipts of the transactions.

"I have gone to court, fought, and been granted custody of my children, custody that authorities deliberately failed to enforce (that is a story for another day). Custody was granted on grounds of desertion: the mother had deserted them in a locked apartment with a maid while she was traveling overseas.

"Since January, I have been denied access to my children, despite numerous requests to seem and third parties intervening. To men: speak up against violence from your wives when you still have the chance. I suffered in silence for too long. It didn’t help. This is the last time I am addressing this issue, please give me space to heal."

