When Sheila Gashumba aka DJ Lil Stunner, took the stage, the tempo shifted, and it was an Amapiano dawn

When Sheila Gashumba aka DJ Lil Stunner, took the stage, the tempo shifted, and it was an Amapiano dawn

PHOTOS: A slay and sip affair at the Girls in the City soirée

The fete, which was a reservation-only affair, required guests to secure their spots in advance, thus creating an exclusive, lavish, and luxe experience for Kampala's big spenders, beauties, and ambitious deck queens.

Whoever said girls can't throw luxury parties must not have attended a rave like the Girls in the City takeover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Girls in the City soirée was hosted yesterday, at Mezo Noir, in partnership with the world-renowned luxury tequila Don Julio.

The fete, which was a reservation-only affair, required guests to secure their spots in advance, thus creating an exclusive, lavish, and luxe experience for Kampala's big spenders, beauties, and ambitious deck queens.

Right from the entrance, to every corner of Mezo Noir, the Girls in the City theme was present, a clear indicator that East Africa’s top party destination is home to the finest boss babes.

Guests walked in on a white carpet, perfect for capturing memorable photo and video moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hosts invited girls to mark their presence at the party by signing on a camera lens, as a playful way of showing they truly owned the night.

The fashion at the event was as striking as the decor, with attendees showcasing a variety of standout outfits that added to the evening's glamor.

Sequined dresses, bold neon attire, and chic, timeless black ensembles were just a few of the styles that turned heads and made fashion statements.

The hosts invited girls to mark their presence at the party by signing on a camera lens, as a playful way of showing they truly owned the night.

The music policy, as promised, was high-energy, full glam, dope, and in sync with the mood and atmosphere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From the first Hip Hop, R&B and Dancehall set, played by City Girl UG, revelers reminisced about the old-school and vintage beats.

When Sheila Gashumba aka DJ Lil Stunner, took the stage, the tempo shifted, and it was an Amapiano dawn. Ladies, gentlemen, and party people danced to the beats of amapiano favorites like Jazzworx, GL Ceejay, and KaphoMphela, among others.

At Girls in the City, Don Julio emphasized its role as a leading brand in nightlife, combining high-quality tequila with spectacular service.

Bespoke cocktails impressed guests, but the dramatic bottle service stood out the most. Waitresses carried bottles of tequila in Don Julio’s signature illuminated carriers, featuring the brand’s hat-wearing founder and the unique 1942 carrier, escorted by the Dorime song.

City Girl

Advertisement

Advertisement

This display made each delivery an engaging performance that contributed to the event’s memorable atmosphere.

Judie Nandekya, the Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum East Africa at UBL, expressed her excitement about how the night gave girls the opportunity to own the streets of Kampala, through their craft on the decks.

“As Don Julio, we are celebrating the girls who have dared to take center stage in an industry largely dominated by men. We partnered with Mezo Noir to honor them for their ambition and daring spirit, as well as put a new spin on something that already exists,” she said.

As dusk transitioned to dawn, guest Dj- DJ Cocainna (BIG COCA), hit the stage and instantly shifted the energy in the room.

People pushed forward, snapping like they had only been waiting for her. She opened with a slow Jazz and Amapiano tease, then dropped it so sharply that the entire crowd erupted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her transitions were tight and fearless, gliding from Afro-fusion, to garage, while she moved with dancer precision behind the decks.

At one point, she stood on the booth, hair flying, commanding the crowd to “hold it, shimmy and move!” and everyone obeyed without hesitation.

By the time she closed, the room felt wrecked in the best way; sweaty, loud, and sure they had had the time of their lives.