Several homes burnt during rat hunt in Nabilatuk

A fire incident has left multiple families homeless in Natirae Village, Nabilatuk District, in Northern Uganda after a rat hunt intended to secure a simple meal spiralled catastrophically out of control.

The blaze consumed the dwellings, resulting in the complete destruction of seven manyattas, according to reports from the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS).

The fire, which started during a routine rat hunt, quickly spread due to the dry, combustible nature of the homesteads, which are typically constructed from local, natural materials.

Several families are now displaced, having lost not only their shelter but also all essential belongings and foodstuffs in the inferno.

Following the disaster, the Uganda Red Cross Society mobilised, deploying a team to Natirae Village to conduct an immediate assessment of the damage and provide emergency support to the affected households.

The fire devastation in Natirae Village, Nabilatuk District

The aid operation focuses on delivering immediate relief and identifying the most pressing needs of the villagers who have been stripped of their homes.

In its statement, the URCS confirmed its commitment to working alongside local authorities and community leaders.

This joint effort aims to enhance awareness surrounding fire hazards and promote safer practices to prevent such avoidable tragedies in the future.

The organisation stressed the need to strengthen fire safety protocols within the community to protect lives and property, especially in areas where traditional practices, driven by necessity, inadvertently expose residents to danger.

