List of complex surgeries Mulago Hospital has conducted in 2 years

Mulago National Referral Hospital says it carried out thousands of specialised and technology-driven surgeries, including kidney transplants, over the past two years, according to information shared on X.

Mulago National Referral Hospital has reported strong growth in specialised surgeries over the last two years, pointing to improved capacity and use of advanced medical technology.

The hospital said the achievements were recorded under its surgical services department as part of efforts to expand access to specialised health care. The information was shared on X.

During the period, Mulago carried out five kidney transplants and 1,498 neurosurgeries, including skull reconstruction and base-of-the-skull operations.

The hospital also performed 1,557 specialised orthopaedic surgeries, covering spine procedures as well as total hip and knee replacements. Surgeons handled 130 plastic and reconstructive operations.

Paediatric units completed 406 surgeries, including the separation of conjoined twins and laparoscopic oesophageal procedures. A further 278 endocrine surgeries were conducted.

Oral and maxillofacial teams carried out 257 procedures, including jaw reconstruction and major tumour and trauma surgeries. The hospital recorded 927 gastrointestinal and colorectal surgeries, including thyroid-related procedures.

Mulago also reported 54 cardiothoracic surgeries and 284 urology procedures. Eye specialists performed 1,038 ocular surgeries, while ear, nose and throat surgeons handled 55 cases.

The hospital noted growth in technology-driven procedures, including 82 laparoscopic surgeries, 19 arthroscopy surgeries, 390 laser procedures and 11 endoscopic interventions.

