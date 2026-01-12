EC to announce presidential results within 48 hours

The Electoral Commission says it will announce Uganda’s presidential election results within 48 hours after polls close on January 15, 2026, following tallying of district results at the national centre in Lubowa.

The Electoral Commission will declare the winner of the presidential election within 48 hours after polling ends, chairperson Simon Byabakama has said.

Byabakama told journalists on Monday, January 12, 2026, that results will first be announced at district tally centres before transmission to the national tally centre in Lubowa, Wakiso District.

He said the commission will then tally results from all districts and cities at the national centre before announcing the final presidential outcome within two days of the close of polls.

Uganda will vote on Thursday, January 15, 2026, to elect the President and Members of Parliament.

President Yoweri Museveni has declared January 15 and January 16, 2026 public holidays to allow citizens to participate in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to the Electoral Commission, the elections will usher in a three-week electoral period covering both national and local government positions.

On polling day, voters are required to report to the polling stations where they are registered. They must present a National Identity Card or a voter location slip.

Where a voter does not have either document, the presiding officer will verify the voter’s details using the National Voters Register.

Voters’ identities will be confirmed using biometric machines through fingerprint or facial verification. After verification, election officials will issue ballot papers.

Voters will then mark their preferred candidates using a tick or thumbprint, fold the ballot papers as instructed, and place them in the designated ballot boxes.

A polling assistant will mark the voter’s finger to show that they have voted.

Polling stations will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 4:00 p.m.

The election timetable further shows that polls for Persons with Disabilities and other special interest group councillors at sub-county level will take place on January 19, 2026.

District chairperson and lord mayor elections will follow on January 22, 2026. The electoral process will conclude with regional youth representative elections on February 6, 2026.

Security agencies have assured Ugandans that they are prepared to handle any security threats. These include terrorism, electoral violence, and the spread of misinformation.

