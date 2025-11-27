Advertisement

NTV's Sandra Kahumuza wins top honours at University of Edinburgh

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 15:56 - 27 November 2025
Sandra Kahumuza Twinoburyo
NTV journalist Sandra Kahumuza Twinoburyo has graduated top of her class at the University of Edinburgh, winning the Sam Shepperson Award and earning widespread praise on social media.
NTV journalist Sandra Kahumuza Twinoburyo has graduated from the University of Edinburgh with the best overall performance in the MSc Africa and International Development programme.

She also won the Sam Shepperson Award, which recognises the student with the top dissertation in African Studies.

Kahumuza joined the programme last year after securing a Chevening Scholarship for the 2024 to 2025 academic year.

The UK government fully funded her studies, enabling her to focus on research centred on Africa’s development priorities.

On X, she wrote: "We came, we saw, we mastered that. 🎓Grateful to reach the very end of this Master’s journey and to finish with excellence. Thank you @CheveningFCDO for the opportunity."

She said she felt grateful to complete the course and finish at the top of her class.

Her academic win has attracted warm messages from colleagues, viewers, and friends who have celebrated her success on social media.

