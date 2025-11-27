NTV's Sandra Kahumuza wins top honours at University of Edinburgh

NTV journalist Sandra Kahumuza Twinoburyo has graduated top of her class at the University of Edinburgh, winning the Sam Shepperson Award and earning widespread praise on social media.

She also won the Sam Shepperson Award, which recognises the student with the top dissertation in African Studies.

Kahumuza joined the programme last year after securing a Chevening Scholarship for the 2024 to 2025 academic year.

The UK government fully funded her studies, enabling her to focus on research centred on Africa’s development priorities.

On X, she wrote: "We came, we saw, we mastered that. 🎓Grateful to reach the very end of this Master’s journey and to finish with excellence. Thank you @CheveningFCDO for the opportunity."

She said she felt grateful to complete the course and finish at the top of her class.

Her academic win has attracted warm messages from colleagues, viewers, and friends who have celebrated her success on social media.

Congratulations Sandrah! — Sheila Tusiime (@TusiimeSheila) November 26, 2025

Wulululululululululululu 💃💃💃💃💃 this is so great.... We are also coming. Thanks for inspiring us. Excellency at its peak. — Mel isa (@fnakato1) November 26, 2025

