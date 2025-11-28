Advertisement

Daniella praises 'this generation of women' amid Canary, Sasha scandal

Daniella Atim
Daniella Atim
Daniella Atim praised the strength of modern women on Instagram as Sasha Ferguson accused Canary Mugume of abuse, while Atim continues her own divorce battle with Jose Chameleone over neglect and custody issues.
Daniella Atim took to Instagram to praise the current generation of women.

"Love this generation of women... very absolute and in touch with their internal strength," she posted on her Instagram stories.

Screengrab of Daniella's Instagram story

Her message came hours after Sasha Ferguson accused the father of her two sons, Canary Mugume, of abuse and neglect.

Mugume has since denied the claims.

Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson
Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson

Atim did not say whether she was referring to Ferguson’s post, but the timing and her own recent experiences suggest she may have been.

Atim is currently in a divorce battle with singer Jose Chameleone after 17 years of marriage.

Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, has agreed to the divorce.

Atim, who shares five children with him, filed for divorce in March this year. The couple married on June 7, 2008.

Their marriage produced Abba Mayanja, 19, Alpha Mayanja, 16, Alba Mayanja, 13, Ama Mayanja, 11, and Zara Mayanja, 6.

Jose Chameleone and Daniella Atim
Jose Chameleone and Daniella Atim

In her suit, Atim claimed she was neglected, unloved, and unsupported, which caused depression. She said she was abandoned for five years while caring for herself and the children.

Atim is seeking custody, full ownership of their Seguku home in Makindye Division, Kampala, and continued support from Chameleone for herself and the children. She also wants him to cover court fees.

Chameleone wants the Seguku home to remain a family property. He also requests access to the children, saying his wife has turned them against him. He believes both parents should support the children.

Daniella Atim
Daniella Atim has been advocating against toxic relationships

In response, Chameleone denied neglect, saying they agreed to move the family to the U.S. in 2018. He said he bought the home they live in and has been providing support.

