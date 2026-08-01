Ofwono Opondo warns government on mistreating Besigye

Ofwono Opondo says the government should step back from its handling of Kizza Besigye's case, warning that the opposition leader appears to have lost faith that he will receive a fair trial.

Opondo said Besigye's collapse in court reflected frustration with the justice system.

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He urged the government to step back and ensure Besigye receives a fair trial.

Besigye remains admitted at Mulago Hospital after collapsing during his treason trial.

Former government spokesperson-turned-legislator Ofwono Opondo has urged the government to reconsider its handling of opposition leader Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye, warning that the state appears to be denying him a fair trial.

Opondo warned on Saturday that Besigye's dramatic collapse in court this week reflected deep frustration with the justice system rather than sheer defiance.

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“What we saw (Besigye collapsing in court) was the natural flow of things that he is now willing to say ‘if you want to strangle me in court, do it’,” Opondo said.

“That was out of frustration. He is dejected. He cannot take it anymore because he thinks, or he sees that he won’t get justice even if he were to comply with the internal rules of the court.”

Besigye collapsed on Wednesday during his treason trial before the High Court after protesting the continuation of proceedings over unresolved concerns about his legal representation.

Col Dr Kizza Besigye

Court proceedings were halted before he was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he remains under treatment.

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His wife, Winnie Byanyima, has said Besigye remains weak and that doctors are still trying to determine what caused his collapse.

The veteran politician has also rejected lawyers appointed by the state, arguing that he should be represented by counsel of his choice following the arrest of his lead lawyer and the deportation of another member of his legal team.

Although Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled that the state-appointed lawyers should continue representing Besigye and his co-accused, Hajji Obeid Lutale, they have maintained their objection.

On Thursday, state prosecutors applied to have Besigye's trial proceed in his absence while he remains hospitalised. Justice Baguma is expected to rule on that application on August 4, 2026.

Opondo, who served for years as executive director of the Uganda Media Centre and government spokesperson before becoming the Member of Parliament representing older persons for the Eastern Region, said the state should reconsider its approach.

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“I think that any of us would do what he did and I think it is necessary for the state to step back. This government has compromised and even rewarded people who have done worse things than Kizza Besigye,” he said.

Although he disagreed with Besigye politically, Opondo said the opposition leader deserved a fair hearing.