Ladipoe lights up Pier One’s fourth anniversary celebration

he event featured cocktails, bottle presentations and other premium entertainment experiences

he event featured cocktails, bottle presentations and other premium entertainment experiences

Nigerian rapper Ladipoe led the entertainment as Pier One Lounge celebrated four years in business with music, cocktails and performances in Kampala

Nigerian rapper Ladipoe thrilled revellers as Pier One Lounge marked its fourth anniversary with a night of music, premium drinks and entertainment in Kampala.

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Guests arrived at the waterfront venue before the headline performance and settled in for a night of cocktails, music and celebration.

The event drew nightlife enthusiasts who danced, reunited with friends and captured the experience on their phones.

Johnnie Walker and Don Julio added bottle presentation rituals to the celebrations. Waitresses carried illuminated bottles through the venue as sparklers, music and the sound of a gong attracted attention from across the lounge.

Each Don Julio 1942 order also came with a special presentation designed to mark the occasion.

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At the cocktail bar, guests sampled signature drinks, including the Pier Kiss and Pier Tonic, alongside other premium beverages.

Sheilah Gashumba, also known as Lil Stunner

DJ Litto opened the entertainment with a dancehall set that mixed Ugandan songs with international hits.

Ladipoe took the stage in the early hours of the morning and performed some of his popular songs, including “Know You”, “Feeling” and “Overdose”.

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The crowd sang along as the rapper delivered his set before thousands of revellers.

Sheilah Gashumba, also known as Lil Stunner, later took over the decks. She played a mix of Amapiano and Afro-electronic music that kept guests on the dance floor until the end of the event.

Judie Nandekya, the Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum in East Africa, said the partnership reflected a shared belief in celebrating major achievements.

“We congratulate Pier One for reaching this milestone. Making four years in the hospitality and service industry is no easy feat. We are happy to have partnered with Pier One, and together with Johnnie Walker, we believe we’ve delivered a milestone celebration worthy of the journey,” she said.

“As Don Julio, these are the moments that inspire us to show up for our consumers, because every milestone deserves to be commemorated in a luxurious and memorable way. Congratulations to Pier One once again.”

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