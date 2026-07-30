Besigye remains in Mulago ICU, new questions arise on what triggered collapse

Dr Kizza Besigye remains in ICU at Mulago Hospital after collapsing during his trial, with his supporters questioning the events leading to the incident and alleging he was injected with a substance before losing consciousness.

Besigye was rushed to Mulago Hospital after collapsing during his High Court trial.

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His wife Winnie Byanyima said he was unconscious and unresponsive after admission to ICU.

Supporters alleged he was injected before his collapse, but the claim has not been independently verified.

Opposition figure Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye remains admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Mulago National Referral Hospital after he collapsed during his trial at the High Court on Wednesday

Reports from his family and allies indicate that Besigye was taken to Mulago after he lost consciousness in court, forcing the suspension of proceedings.

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His wife, Winnie Byanyima said last night that Besigye was unconscious, unable to speak and unresponsive when he arrived at the hospital.

“Please join me in praying for @kizzabesigye1 and demanding justice. He has been admitted to the ICU at Mulago Hospital. He is unconscious, unable to speak, and unresponsive even to a pain stimulus,” Byanyima posted.

The circumstances surrounding Besigye’s collapse remain unclear, with his supporters raising questions over what happened in court before he lost consciousness.

Mrs Byanyima said there was still uncertainty about what happened before his collapse.

“Before he collapsed, he cried out that he was being injured. His sister, Dr Kobusingye, was in court but was not allowed to attend to him,” she said.

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This claim was reinforced by Mrs Ingrid Turinawe, a long-time close associate of Besigye and a member of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), who was in court.

Turinawe later questioned what happened during the incident, alleging that Besigye may have been injected with a substance before his condition deteriorated. The claim has not been independently verified.

“What exactly did they inject him? While he banged tables and protested in court, they invaded him in dock, chained his hands and legs. In process of chaining him he continuously shouted ‘you are hurting me’. Shortly after chaining him, that’s when he collapsed,” Turinawe wrote.

What exactly did they inject him?

While he banged tables & protested in court, they invaded him in dock, chained his hands & legs. In process of chaining him he continuously shouted "u are hurting me". Shortly after chaining him, that's when he collapsed! What did they do 2 KB? — Ingrid Turinawe (@IngridTurinawe) July 30, 2026

There has been no official confirmation from the court, security agencies or medical authorities regarding the allegation.

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The incident happened during the trial of Besigye and his co-accused, Hajji Obeid Lutale and Capt Denis Oola. The prosecution had earlier told court that it was ready to proceed with the hearing and that one witness was available.

Before he collapsed, Besigye had raised concerns over his legal representation and asked court to first address Application No. 248, which challenges issues surrounding the appointment of state-funded lawyers.

He told court that the application, which was assigned to Justice Simon Kinobe by the Principal Judge, was crucial because it addressed their right to choose lawyers of their preference. Justice Kinobe is expected to deliver a ruling on the application on August 13.

Besigye also questioned the suitability of lawyers earlier appointed to represent him and Lutale, saying the seriousness of the charges required advocates with experience handling major criminal cases.

According to reports from court, Besigye shouted during the proceedings before he collapsed. The court halted the hearing as he received medical attention.