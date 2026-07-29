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Nzaire’s daughter graduates with law degree from UK university

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:35 - 29 July 2026
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Kimberly Kashemiire Nzaire graduated with a law degree from the University of Kent
Former NRM Kiruhura District chairman Nzaire Sedrack Kaguta has celebrated his daughter Kimberly Kashemiire Nzaire’s graduation with a law degree from the University of Kent.
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  • Kimberly Kashemiire Nzaire graduated with a law degree from the University of Kent.

  • Her father, Nzaire Sedrack Kaguta, celebrated the milestone on X.

  • Several social media users congratulated Kimberly after the announcement.

  • Mawogola North MP Aine Kaguta Godfrey Sodo also congratulated her.

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The daughter of former NRM Kiruhura District chairman Nzaire Sedrack Kaguta has graduated from the University of Kent.

Nzaire celebrated the achievement of his daughter, Kimberly Kashemiire Nzaire, in a post on X.

"Huge Congratulations to Kimberly Kashemiire Nzaire on attaining your Law Degree from @UniKent!" Nzaire posted.

"Celebrating this proud milestone at the Degree Congregations & Awards Ceremonies in @CburyCathedral. Your Hard work and Ambition have paid off, wishing you every Success in your Legal Career ahead! ⚖️🎓

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Thank you for making the Nzaire Legacy Proud."

Several social media users congratulated Kimberly on her academic achievement.

Nzaire’s brother, Aine Kaguta Godfrey Sodo, the Mawogola North MP, also joined in the celebrations.

"Congratulations Kimberly," he commented.

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