Just in: Muwanga Kivumbi finally resurfaces, taken to court

The former MP was briefly dropped at Nateete Police Station and later taken to court according to reports.

Former Butambala MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi has resurfaced after 19 days of uncertainty over his whereabouts.

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The former MP was briefly dropped at Nateete Police Station and later taken to court according to reports.

NUP Secretary General Davi Rubongoya and National Unity Platform (NUP) secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya said the opposition politician was found at Nateete on Wednesday morning as his legal team followed up on a habeas corpus application before the High Court.

“While we were at the High Court to follow up his Habeas Corpus application, we were informed that Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi was dumped this morning at Nateete Police,” Rubongoya posted.

He said upon reaching the police station, the lawyers were informed that Kivumbi was being taken to court in Butambala, but they had not yet been granted access to him.

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“After 19 days of incommunicado detention,” Rubongoya said.

Kivumbi’s reappearance comes after the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) told the High Court that it had no knowledge of his detention.

In an affidavit filed in response to Kivumbi’s habeas corpus application, Lt Col Edgar Musasizi, the UPDF director of civil affairs at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, denied claims that the army had abducted or detained the former legislator.

Musasizi said he had checked all gazetted UPDF detention facilities and confirmed that Kivumbi had never been in military custody.

“I categorically deny that officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces abducted or unlawfully detained the applicant as alleged,” Musasizi said.

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He also argued that Kivumbi had not provided evidence linking UPDF officers to his disappearance.

Kivumbi’s lawyers filed the habeas corpus application after he went missing shortly after the High Court granted him bail in a separate criminal case.

His disappearance triggered calls from opposition leaders, family members and human rights groups for authorities to reveal his location and ensure access to his lawyers and relatives.